6 best juicers to try in 2021: Enjoy fresh juice everyday these centrifugal and slow juicers

Juicers are becoming an increasingly common sight in kitchens and it’s not all about apples and oranges. The best juicers will be able to tackle everything from raspberries and bananas to tough veggies like asparagus and celery. In fact, most good juicers will even let you produce plant milk from things like almonds, that's to their high powered blades. With no end to the number of recipes now available, it sometimes seems as though there’s no fruit, veg or nut that you can’t extract juice from.

Of course, not all juicers are made equal and some simply cannot cope with all ingredients. That's why we've tried, tested and reviewed the very best juicers out there. Whether you're looking for a slow press juicer or something super speedy for a quick morning fix, there are plenty of decent juicers out there.

If you're not sure what features to look out for, our buying guide below should help clear up your questions. Otherwise, read on for our full round-up of the very best juicers you can buy right now.

Best juicers: At a glance

How to choose the best juicer for you

What type of juicer do I need?

There are two main types of juicer: centrifugal (otherwise known as fast juicers) and masticating (also known as cold press or slow juicers).

Centrifugal juicers are so-called because they work with centrifugal force to extract the juice. They're the most popular machines because of their speed and affordability. They work by pushing the fruits and veg down a feed tube (which ideally is big enough for whole fruit, although that’s not always the case) onto a toothed blade on the bottom of a spinning sieve, where the juice is separated from the pulp.

Due to how they juice (shredding and straining), centrifugal juicers are great for processing hard fruit and vegetables, such as apples, carrots and celery, while softer fruit, such as berries, may need a dedicated attachment to get the maximum amount of juice or puree. Centrifugal models aren’t just speedy when juicing, either – most have wide chutes that can accommodate whole fruit and vegetables, reducing the amount of time required for chopping and peeling.

Masticating juicers take longer to produce juice, as well as being more expensive and often larger. But they break the produce down better, extracting a more nutritious drink, and as they don't incorporate as much oxygen during the process, the juice can be kept for longer – usually 48 hours and, with some machines, 72 hours.

In addition, masticating juicers – whose augers slowly squeeze the fluid out of your pulp – yield more juice from the ingredients and are far superior at juicing greens, wheatgrass and soft fruits like berries, which centrifugal machines usually can’t cope with well (or at all). Some can also handle frozen fruit so you can make healthy sorbet or frozen yoghurt.

Do they require a lot of awkward cleaning?

Most juicers have at least five separate parts that will need cleaning every time you use them – and nobody wants to waste half an hour doing that every day. So, ideally, either buy a juicer with dishwasher-friendly parts or with special cleaning accessories, such as a cleaning brush or spatula for scraping out pulp from hard-to-reach areas.

What features should I look out for?

For centrifugal machines, we’d advise looking for a machine with a drip-stop spout. This will help stop mess on your worktops, while other juicers use theirs to keep different juices inside so they can mix before being dispensed.

A generous feed chute is another handy feature, particularly if you want to juice larger fruits such as apples and pears.

is another handy feature, particularly if you want to juice larger fruits such as apples and pears. For masticating juicers, check the machine produces a high yield and little pulp. Extra attachments for making nut butters and purees are also worth looking into if this appeals to you. As a general rule, horizontal slow juicers will offer these attachments but not vertical ones. Don’t be put off by the lower wattage motors – as masticating juicers work at a slow speed, they don't need powerful motors.

Whichever type of juicer you go for, remember not all machines come with a jug. If it does, try to get one with a foam separator and, better still, a lid for storing your juice in the fridge.

Also think about noise, particularly if you live with people who won’t thank you for blasting out a commotion while they’re trying to get a lie-in. Centrifugal machines tend to be a lot noisier than their masticating counterparts.

Finally, consider durability. Do you plan to make your juicer a permanent kitchen fixture or are you happy to upgrade it every few years? Again, masticating juicers come out better here. As the motor turns at a slower speed and is under less strain, they tend to age more slowly and come with longer manufacturer warranties.

The best juicers you can buy

1. NutriBullet Juicer: The best cheap juicer

Price: £100 | Buy now from Argos



It may not come with many bells and whistles but NutriBullet’s centrifugal (fast) juicer is an affordable, competent machine suitable for everyday use. In the box is everything you need to get started, including the juicer, a 767ml pitcher with a foam-separator lid, a sturdy cleaning brush and a glossy recipe book. Most parts are dishwasher-safe too. The juicer features a wide 3in feed chute so you can juice medium apples and oranges whole, and has two speed settings for both soft and hard fruits.

The results were impressive in testing, especially considering its price and size. Juice was consistently delicious and pulp-free but there were a couple of niggles. Some juice was a tad foamy and it did make quite a racket when on. However, this can be mostly forgiven, as it’s the best cheap juicer we’ve ever tested. If you’re new to juicing at home, the NutriBullet offers unbeatable value for money.

Key specs – Type: Centrifugal; Power: 850W; Speed: Two; Attachments: 767ml pitcher with lid, 1.5l pulp bucket, cleaning brush; Warranty: 2 years

Buy now from Argos

2. Sage The 3X Bluicer Pro: Our favourite fast juicer (that also doubles as a blender)

Price: £299 | Buy now from Currys



If you’re already a juicing fanatic but want something bigger and more powerful, the 3X Bluicer Pro is an excellent choice. It’s a blender and a centrifugal juicer, meaning it’s pretty fast and can produce around 700ml of fresh juice in around 30 seconds. Pulp comes out relatively dry, suggesting most of the juice is in the jug rather than in the pulp bucket. The quality of the juice is impressive too: all of our drinks came out vibrant and we saw no separation, even after storing the juice for several hours.

The Bluicer is incredibly easy to use and has ten speed settings that allow you to juice both very soft fruits and veggies, as well as much harder ones. Better still, the extra-wide 38mm chute means you don’t even have to cut up most ingredients before juicing, making the process even quicker. The addition of a blending attachment is great too and means you can produce some fab juice/smoothie hybrids and add other veggies to your drinks that might not be quite as suitable for juicing – such as kale.

Read our full review of Sage’s the 3X Bluicer Pro to find out more.

Key specs – Type: Centrifugal; Power: 1,500W; Speed: Ten speeds; Attachments: 1.5l blender jug, 3l pulp bucket; Warranty: 2 years

Buy now from Currys

2. Braun J500: The best mid-price juicer

Price: £130 | Buy now from Amazon



Braun released this centrifugal juicer back in 2013, but it remains a bestseller because it wolfs down whole fruits as big as apples and pears through its extra-large chute to produce startlingly smooth juice, with absolutely no wastage.

Being able to leave your chopping knives in the drawer isn’t the only thing it has going for it. It’s a cinch to put together and use, and it takes less time than other juicers to clean, with all removable parts being dishwasher-friendly and easy to slot back in. There’s no annoying dripping afterwards and it doesn’t make as much of a din as most other machines in this price bracket.

Key specs – Type: Centrifugal; Power: 900W; Speed: Dual speed; Attachments: 1.25l jug, 2l pulp container; Warranty: 2 years

3. Sage The Nutri Juicer Cold XL: A great all-round juicer with a quiet setting

Price: £319 | Buy now from John Lewis



For drinks that taste like they’ve been made by your favourite juice bar, look no further than the Nutri Juicer Cold XL. This centrifugal juicer doesn’t just whizz through the whole apples, carrots, and peeled oranges that are popped into its super-wide 3.5in feed chute, it also has “Cold Spin” technology that minimises the temperature increase (less than 1.8°F.) often associated with centrifugal juicers.

You can juice for as long as you like, too, thanks to a two-litre lidded jug – so making a round of drinks for the whole family is a cinch. While it has everything you need to get creative in the kitchen, those who love a glass of OJ are sure to be fans as well, as it makes some of the most refreshing citrus juice around. The final reason we’re sold? There’s a quiet setting that reduces mechanical noise by 40%, meaning you can even juice when other people are still in bed.

Key specs – Type: Centrifugal; Power: 1,500W; Speed: Variable; Attachments: 2l juice jug; Warranty: 2 years, 5-year motor warranty

4. Omega VSJ843: The best masticating juicer

Price: £399 | Buy now from Amazon



The “double-bite” auger on this masticating juicer catches the ingredients twice as it rotates – just one of the hi-tech features that lead to more juice and less pulp. In fact, we found it produced the least pulp of all the slow juicers we tried and there were absolutely no vegetables or soft fruits that it struggled with – including harder leaves such as kale. Assembly is simply a case of slotting the parts together and the juice tap makes it easy to use while conveniently mixing your juice.

There’s no gear mechanism, which helps with cleaning (there’s a great self-clean programme), as well as ensuring the machine lasts longer. Available in red, white and silver, it’s slim and tall, so won’t dominate your worktop. However, it does take time to extract juice and you’ll need to chop up ingredients first, especially whole fruits such as apples.

Key specs – Type: Masticating; Power: 150W; Speed: Single speed; Attachments: 1l jug and 0.5l pulp container; Warranty: 15-year manufacturer’s warranty

5. Philips Avance MicroMasticating HR1947: The best compact slow juicer

Price: £329 | Buy now from Amazon



Slow juicers have traditionally been unwieldy space hogs, so even if it wasn't a revolutionary design, the Philips MicroMasticating juicer would score highly for its size alone. Fortunately, it’s a juicing marvel and simple to clean into the bargain – all the parts are dishwasher-safe, plus it has a cleaning function to whisk away stubborn fibres before washing. Its micro-masticating design translates into a better juice yield, meaning that up to 90% of your fruit and veg makes it into your glass for less waste and more nutrition.

If that wasn't enough, it’s also easy to assemble and take apart, has a drip-stop spout to prevent a mess on the work surface, offers two juice thicknesses and is relatively quiet while in use – so you can make morning blends without waking up the whole house. The one downside is that it’s prone to juice surges but process steadily and you’ll minimise splashes.

Key specs – Type: Masticating; Power: 200W; Speed: Single speed; Attachments: 1l juice jug, 1l pulp container, recipe book; Warranty: 2-year manufacturer’s warranty

6. JR Ultra 8000 S2 Whole Slow Juicer: The best juicer to preserve nutrients and flavour

Price: £390 | Buy now from Amazon



Rotating at just 37rpm and brushing at just 17rpm, this is one of the slowest masticating juicers around; it runs even slower than our favourite centrifugal juicer, the Omega VSJ843R. The low and slow juicing is not only quieter than other juicers, but it also means you’ll lose fewer nutrients during the process. It handles tougher, stringy leaves like kale surprisingly well and the wider chute means fruit and veggies can go into the juicer in biggers chunks.

The compact design is fantastic for smaller households and means it won't take up too much space on your counter but it’s still big enough to produce up to a litre of fresh juice at a time. There are several accessories with which you can customise the type of fresh juice you want to make: these include strainers for smooth juice and plant milk, one for thicker juice and one for sorbet. If you want an incredibly stylish and high-performing slow juicer, this is one we'd highly recommend.

Key specs – Type: Masticating; Power: 240W; Speed: Single speed; Attachments: Three strainers, pulp filter, pulp bucket, juice jug, cleaning brush, pusher; Warranty: Ten year motor, two year parts