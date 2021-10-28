The best gas hobs in 2022

It doesn’t matter how good a cook you are, if your hobs aren’t up to scratch you’ll struggle to get consistently great results. A good hob needs to be easy to use, provide instant heat and be responsive to even small adjustments in temperature – and this is why many people choose gas hobs. The best gas hobs deliver a level of control and adjustability which can take your cooking to the next level, and they don’t necessarily need to cost a fortune, either.

Unlike other types of hob, there’s something reassuring about being able to see the flames grow and shrink as you adjust the controls – it’s a perfect visual guide that makes controlling cooking temperatures more intuitive.

Additionally, gas hobs are really responsive: the minute you turn the flame down, the heat drops, giving you the control to quickly stop pans from boiling over or catch something before it starts to burn. And if you’re ready to don your chef whites, you can easily flambé foods on a gas hob by tilting the pan towards the flame.

Given that a gas hob is simply a gas flame that’s ignited, you’d be forgiven for thinking that they’re all pretty much the same, but they come in a range of sizes and styles. In this list, we’ve picked the top gas hobs that will suit a range of budgets and kitchens.

Best gas hob: At a glance

How to choose the best gas hob for you

Which surface type is best?

Traditionally, all gas hobs were built with stainless steel or another coloured metal surface, but now sleeker-looking gas-on-glass hobs are gaining in popularity. Metal hobs are usually constructed with shallow wells in the surface, this allows the pan supports to sit securely on the base. But it also means that when anything is spilled or boils over, the liquid is contained, and cleaning up is easier.

Gas-on-glass hobs have a much more modern appearance, the gas burners sit on a glass top and many people prefer this more streamlined look. But, unlike the metal models, there’s usually nothing to contain liquid spills, so when a pan boils over the liquid can spread much faster.

Which type of ignition does the hob use?

Most hobs come with automatic ignition which as the name suggests, means that as soon as you turn the gas on, a spark will automatically ignite it. However, there are still models that have manual ignition which requires you to hold down a separate ignition button or the control dial as you switch the gas on.

How many heating zones do you need?

You can expect either four or five burners on standard gas hobs and the number available is usually linked to the width of the hob. Four burner hobs are typically 60-65cm in width whereas five-burner gas hobs range from the more compact 68cm models increasing in size to much larger hobs in excess of 90cm wide. So not only should you think about the space you have available, but also how many pans you’re likely to be heating at once. If you regularly make roast dinners for a large family you might benefit from the flexibility of a five-burner hob, but for smaller households, this may be excessive.

What sizes are the various burners?

Gas hobs are typically designed with burners of varied sizes that will suit most peoples cooking needs as well as a variety of pan sizes. Wok burners provide a larger and more intense heating zone, they don’t come as standard, so if you want a wok burner, be sure to check the specs.

The best gas hobs to buy in 2022

1. Hisense GM663XB 60cm Stainless Steel Gas Hob: The best budget hob

Price: £179



Just because you’re working to a budget doesn’t mean you need to plump for the most basic model available. This Hisense four-burner hob comes at a great price and packs in plenty of features for the money.

The clever design provides space for a wok burner, which is conveniently placed at the front of the hob for easy stir-frying. This high-powered burner is designed for all types of wok cooking but also gives you an extra bit of oomph for bigger pans.

The stainless-steel surface has an inox finish to resist scratches and fingerprints, and the cast-iron pan supports give it a durable quality and robust appearance. Lighting the burners is easy with automatic ignition, too. With all these features you’ll soon forget that this was the budget-friendly option.

Key specs – Width: 60cm; Surface material: Stainless steel; Number of burners: 4; Wok burner: Yes; Automatic ignition: Yes; Pan supports: Cast iron; Burner power range: 1.05 – 3.5kW



2. Smeg Classic PX364L 60cm Stainless Steel Gas Hob: The best burner configuration

Price: £439



Despite being a standard 60cm four-burner hob, this Smeg hob has a non-standard layout which is actually very practical – and it’s rather stylish, too.

The wok burner and second-largest burner both sit on their own at either side of the hob, giving plenty of space to accommodate large pans. This placement allows easy access to your bigger, heavier pans when they’re hot, making it a safer option than having to lift them from the back of the hob. The two smaller burners are placed centrally one behind the other in a slightly more compact arrangement.

The cast iron pan supports are divided into three separate pieces for easier cleaning but they also link together for stability, and the design allows plenty of areas to rest a pan off the heat. It has automatic ignition and users love the practical and stylish design.

Key specs – Width: 60cm; Surface material: Stainless steel; Number of burners: 4; Wok burner: Yes; Automatic ignition: Yes; Pan supports: Cast iron; Burner power range: 1.1 – 3.5kW



3. Neff N70 T26CA42SO Black Gas Hob: The best hob for precise control

Price: £466



With a sleek black gas-on-glass construction and four separate cast iron pan supports, this Neff hob has an appealing modern design that will suit contemporary kitchens.

The unique FlameSelect feature allows you to select from nine precise levels of flame, which takes the guesswork out of setting the heat level and makes it easy to replicate the same results time and time again.

The digital display shows the heat level selected and indicates when the hob is still too hot to touch – a feature that’s common in electric hobs but rarely seen in gas ones. Users love the digital display and precise heat settings, as well as the sturdy build quality and ease of cleaning.

Key specs – Width: 59cm; Surface material: Glass; Number of burners: 4; Wok burner: No; Automatic ignition: No; Pan supports: Cast iron; Burner power range: 1 – 3kW



4. Leisure Patricia Urquiola PHIPD75222ST 73cm Stainless Steel Gas Hob: The best stylish five-burner hob on a budget

Price: £219



At 73cm this is a mid-size five-burner gas hob that has an impressively smart design considering the price. It’s designed by Patricia Urquiola, one of Europe's leading furniture designers, in collaboration with Leisure, and while it may look good it’s not all form over function.

The flat stainless steel surface houses five neat individual cast iron pan supports that lift out easily and are nicely spaced across the hob, allowing plenty of room for your pans. The large, central burner is a dual wok burner providing quick intense heat, not only for wok cooking, but for larger pans too.

Users praise the stylish modern appearance but also love that it’s easy to clean and functions well.

Key specs – Width: 73cm; Surface material: Stainless steel; Number of burners: 5; Wok burner: Yes; Automatic ignition: No; Pan supports: Cast iron; Burner power range: 1.1 – 2.8kW



5. Siemens IQ0500 EC9A5SB90 92cm Stainless Steel Gas Hob: The best wide hob with powerful burners

Price: £485



This five burner gas hob is one of the widest we’ve seen and offers plenty of cooking space. The large wok burner has an impressively high 5kW power level, meaning it really packs a punch and will deliver an intense heat. It also occupies a third of the hob, so there’s plenty of room to use it for large woks, paella pans or big saucepans.

The four smaller burners have a standard configuration with two at the front and two at the back. It has automatic ignition and nine heat levels to choose from, so you can set the flame at precise intervals for added control. The cast iron pan supports are split into three sections and the surface has three shallow spillage wells to contain liquids in case of a boil over emergency. Users like the size of this hob and the sturdy build quality.

Key specs – Width: 92cm; Surface material: Stainless steel; Number of burners: 5; Wok burner: Yes; Automatic ignition: Yes; Pan supports: Cast iron; Burner power range: 1 - 5kW

