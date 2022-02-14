Best KitchenAid stand mixer 2022: Find your perfect kitchen partner

KitchenAid stand mixers are one of the most highly sought after appliances for keen cooks. These glossy mixers come in a wide range of exciting colours, so you can choose the ideal one to coordinate with your kitchen or add a pop of colour to an otherwise bland space.

They’re not all style over substance though. The best KitchenAid stand mixers take care of all the tough jobs that require Popeye-style muscles such as beating, mixing and whisking, and they make baking a dream. Even if baking isn’t your thing, you can still make good use of these workhorse appliances by investing in one of the many attachments available, from juicers to meat grinders.

But with so many seemingly similar models on offer, it can be hard to figure out which one you should choose. Here, we break them down into the best models based on needs, budget and space, to make it easier for you to pick the one that’s right for you.

How to choose the best KitchenAid stand mixer for you

What’s the difference between a tilt-head and bowl-lift mixer?

For general home cooking and baking, most people opt for the classic tilt-head design. With these models, the top of the mixer tilts back to allow easy access to the mixing bowl. Bowl-lift style mixers are more robust and designed for heavy, professional use. These mixers have a fixed construction and instead of tilting, use a mechanism to lift the bowl up and down. They’re a bit more industrial and more suited to people who bake for a living.

What bowl capacity do I need?

KitchenAid mixers come with various bowl sizes, starting at 3.3L and going up to 6.9L. As a general rule, the larger the capacity, the bigger the mixer. So space in your kitchen will form part of this decision, as will what you want to use it for.

To give you a general idea of size, a 3.3L mixing bowl can hold up to eight egg whites or 1.8 kg of cake batter. With a 4.8L bowl, you’ll be able to mix 12 egg whites or 2.7kg of cake batter. The largest 6.9L mixers can cope with a whopping 19 egg whites or 4.5kg of cake batter.

What attachments come as standard?

All KitchenAid mixers come with three basic attachments: a wire balloon whisk, flat beater and dough hook. For many people, these three attachments will be all you need to whisk cream and egg whites, beat cake batters and knead doughs. However, serious cake makers might want to choose a model that comes with a flex-edge beater too. These are designed for faster mixing and to better scrape the sides of the bowl as it mixes. You can also buy this separately.

What optional attachments can I buy?

Using the specially designed attachment hub on every KitchenAid mixer, you can plug in an array of additional attachments to turn your mixer into a multipurpose kitchen machine. You can buy a juicer, spiralizer, meat grinder, pasta maker and even a food processor attachment, among other things. However, many of these attachments don’t come cheap, with a slow juicer setting you back £179 or £99 for a meat grinder, so consider carefully before you buy.

The best KitchenAid stand mixers to buy in 2022

1. KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-head 3.3L 5KSM3311X: The best KitchenAid mixer for small spaces

Price: £399 | Buy now from KitchenAid



You don’t need to let a small kitchen come between you and a fabulous KitchenAid mixer. This compact model is ideal for smaller spaces as it’s 25% lighter and 20% smaller than the standard 4.8L model. Despite its size, it can still tackle all those tough jobs due to the cast iron construction and powerful motor.

Not only is this the smallest KitchenAid mixer you can buy, at £399 it’s also one of the most affordable. This is still a hefty investment, of course, so it’s important to know it’s up to the job. The 3.3L capacity is more than big enough for a classic Victoria sandwich or a fruity pavlova and it still holds enough dough for several personal-sized pizzas. So whether you’re making treats to take to the office or something for your next dinner party, this is the ideal option for big jobs in small spaces.

Key specs – Dimensions: 31.2 x 19.8 x 31.2cm (HWD); Capacity: 3.3L; Mixing bowl: Stainless steel; Max quantity of cake: 1.8kg; Max quantity of egg white: 8; Available colours: Empire red, matte black, matte grey, almond cream

2. KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-head 4.3L Classic 5K45SS: The best KitchenAid mixer on a budget

Price: £399 | Buy now from KitchenAid



If price is a priority but you don’t want to plump for the smaller mixer, this classic model offers an extra litre of bowl capacity for the same price. The catch is that it’s a bit bulkier and you’ll have to forego the typical choice of bright colours, as this one is only available in black or white.

As long as a statement colour isn’t your priority though, this mixer offers a good capacity at a reasonable price, making it the perfect entry-level model. However, with its robust motor and durable metal construction, nothing about this mixer feels basic or low budget.

Key specs – Dimensions: 35.3 x 35.8 x 22.1cm (HWD); Capacity: 4.3L; Mixing bowl: Stainless steel; Max quantity of cake: 2.5kg; Max quantity of egg white: 12; Available colours: Black or white

3. KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-head 4.8L Artisan 5KSM125: The best KitchenAid mixer for keen home bakers

Price: £449 | Buy now from KitchenAid



With a generous 4.8L capacity and sleek, recognisable design, the KitchenAid Artisan 125 is big enough to satisfy even the busiest home baker. At £449 it’s quite an investment, but still the most affordable of the three 4.8L Artisan mixers available from KitchenAid.

The stainless-steel bowl has a handle for easy lifting and like all KitchenAid mixers, there are ten speeds to choose from. This model is the ideal choice if you’re a keen cook that enjoys baking or pizza making for a crowd, as it comes with a little more capacity than the smaller options on this list. What’s more, with six colours available, it’s easy to fit this model into almost every kitchen.

Key specs – Dimensions: 36 x 24 x 37cm (HWD); Capacity: 4.8L; Mixing bowl: Stainless steel; Max quantity of cake: 2.7kg; Max quantity of egg white: 12; Available colours: Empire red, contour silver, onyx black, almond cream and fresh linen

4. KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-head 4.8L Artisan 5KSM175PS: The best KitchenAid mixer for accessories and colour choice

Price: £549 | Buy now from KitchenAid



While this model might be similar to Artisan 5KSM125 in size and specs, it comes in a whopping 14 colours and has an additional 3L bowl and flex-edge beater included. This makes it ideal for busy bakers who don’t want to keep cleaning out the same bowl, as well as those looking for the perfect pop of colour for their kitchen worktop.

As well as these extras, you get all of the classics including the 4.8L steel bowl with handle, balloon whisk, flat beater, dough hook and transparent splatter guard. We think the Artisan 5KSM175PS is the full package and you can even personalise it with bespoke engraving at an additional cost.

Key specs – Dimensions: 36 x 24 x 37cm (HWD); Capacity: 4.8L; Mixing bowl: Stainless steel; Max quantity of cake: 2.7kg; Max quantity of egg white: 12; Available colours: 14 colour options

5. KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-head 4.8L Artisan Premium 5KSM185PS: The best KitchenAid mixer for premium colour choices

Price: £649 | Buy now from KitchenAid



Like the aforementioned 4.8L Artisan 5KSM175PS, this model comes with a second 3L bowl, balloon whisk, flat edge beater, dough hook and transparent splatter guard. Despite the higher price, you don’t get the flex edge beater, but the attachments included do have a more robust stainless-steel finish.

However, it’s the selection of premium colour choices that really sets this model apart. As well as some unique glossy colours, the Premium also coes in a variety of textured matte finishes too, something you won’t find on any other Artisan model. But at £100 more than the Artisan 5KSM175PS, whether or not it’s worth the extra cost will come down to personal preference and budget.

Key specs – Dimensions: 36 x 24 x 37cm (HWD); Capacity: 4.8L; Mixing bowl: Stainless steel; Max quantity of cake: 2.7kg; Max quantity of egg white: 12; Available colours: 10 premium colours