Best grill 2022: Enjoy speedy, low-fat meals with these electric tabletop grills

Eating healthily can be tricky, especially if it means shunning steaks for carrot sticks but find the best grill and you’ll be able to make those high fat meats a little more palatable. Designed to funnel away the fat from meat and poultry as it cooks, a grill’s high-heat searing also helps to seal in juices and chargrill the surface, adding flavour. Moreover, if you’ve been using your oven to cook these foods, a grill will be faster and save electricity every time. It’s no wonder then that there’s now a huge amount of choice when it comes to electric grills. From family-sized models and those that are closer to an indoor barbecue, to compact grills and smokeless designs.

The biggest barrier to getting the most out of your grill is typically convenience – those that are hard to keep clean, difficult to store or take a long time to cook, often end up stuck at the back of a cupboard gathering dust. We’ve selected the best grills you can buy for your budget – as well as the functionality you should look for when choosing one. Below, you'll find our buying guide to help you find the best grill, or you can scroll on for our top picks.

How to choose the best grill for you

What do I need to consider when buying a grill?

Cooking area: How much cooking area your grill has can be the difference between it being in use on a daily basis and only hauled out when you’re in the mood for paninis. Smaller grills only have space for a couple of chicken legs or a large steak, so decide if you’re planning to regularly cook whole meals on the grill, or just a few items. If you’re not sure how often you’ll use one, choose a grill that can fold flat, instantly doubling your grilling space when needed. Grills that fold flat also lend themselves well to cooking other foods, such as pancakes, omelettes and fried eggs, especially if there’s a flat plate as well as a ridged one.

Temperature: Next, think about the food you’ll be likely to cook on the grill. Some models only have one temperature, which works well for meat and poultry but can be too hot for veggies and fish. If you plan to cook a range of foods, look for a model with a choice of temperatures, or one with programmed settings.

Design: Most models feature a floating hinge – this means that the top plate can adjust to different food thicknesses as opposed to being hinged at a fixed point like a standard sandwich press. Another good feature to look for is a storage lock that keeps the plates together when the grill is positioned vertically. This allows you to store the grill on its end when it’s not in use, meaning it can be tucked in a cupboard or at the back of a worktop without taking up too much space.

Cleaning: Finally, a grill that’s easy to clean is a must. Many have removable plates, which means they can either be popped in the dishwasher or washed more easily by hand. Some come with fixed plates, though, so you’ll have to clean them in-situ. Fixed plates are harder to keep spotless, but the upside is that the plates tend to heat up faster and they’re usually more affordable to buy. If you choose a fixed plate option, make sure the non-stick coating is robust, so that cleaning is quick and fuss-free.

How much should I spend on a grill?

The size of your grill and its ease of use often determines its price, with compact or basic models costing as little as £20. For a model that’ll cook a whole meal for one person, it’s better to budget around £50 upwards. Expect to pay £100+ for models with advanced features, such as programmes, or large areas of grilling space.

The best grills to buy

1. Gastroback Design BBQ Advanced Smart: The best grill for perfect steak

Price: £196 | Buy now from Amazon



Cooking steak to the desired level of doneness can be challenging at the best of times, but moreso on a grill, where it’s hidden between plates. This is why the programmes on this Gastroback grill are so handy. As well as settings for poultry, burgers, paninis, fish, sandwiches and sausages, you’ll find one for steak that includes four options for rare to well-done cooking. It’s great for taking the guesswork out of using a grill, with much less chance of burnt or undercooked food. What’s more, when laid flat, you get two good-sized grilling areas of 25 x 28cm.

It’s not without its quirks. One element that puzzled us was that the programmes can only be set when the grill is closed, and you might have to experiment to find the right setting for vegetables as there isn’t a preset. Beyond that, though, there are a lot of handy features. These include heating elements built into the removable plates, so they heat up fast, independently controlled plates, so you can set one to be hotter than the other when in the open position, adjustable height control for the upper lid so food isn’t squashed, a lid lock, floating hinge and a flat plate. In testing, our veggies became a bit singed, but chicken breasts emerged beautifully grilled and juicy.

Key specs – Size: 37.5 x 36 x 17cm (WDH); Variable temperature: Yes, plus six programmes; Plates: Removable; Dishwasher safe: Yes

2. Cuisinart Griddle and Grill: The best grill for families

Price: £159 | Buy now from Amazon



Functioning as a sandwich press, health grill or hot plate, with a stylish metallic exterior, Cuisinart’s multi-tasking Griddle and Grill earns its place on your worktop. Folded flat, it creates a cooking surface of 60 x 48cm – great for feeding a family – but you can also use just the one for smaller portions. The temperature range is especially flexible, dipping down as low as 100°C for slow cooking, with a high of 240°C for meat. Better still, there’s a floating hinge to accommodate thicker foods such as large chicken legs.

In testing, it heated up quickly, cooking both steak to medium-rare as well as corn on the cob without burning the exterior. The heavy upper plate squashed a sandwich slightly, but toasted it to golden brown, with delicious results. One feature we liked was the timer, which can be set up to 30 minutes and means you can step away without losing track of time.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t switch the appliance off, so you’ll have to be within earshot of the alert. The plates were easily cleaned by hand and in the dishwasher – however, there’s no obvious way to store the second set of plates, meaning you’ll have to find a home for them as well as the grill.

Key specs – Size: 37 x 33 x 20cm (WDH); Variable temperature: Yes; Plates: Removable; Dishwasher safe: Yes

3. George Foreman 25810 Medium Fit Grill: The best value grill

Price: £33 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re not sure how much use you’ll get out of a grill, the Medium Fit George Foreman model is ideal. It’s large enough to cater for a couple of whole meals at a time, has been designed to take up less room when stored vertically compared to similarly sized models, has a floating hinge, and is affordable for its size.

Fixed plates mean it heats up quickly too – around six minutes to reach 230°C – while an adjustable foot allows it to be tipped forward for fat to run away, or flat. Inside, the cooking surface measures 31 x 16.5cm. As a single temperature machine, there’s less versatility than with some models, and you’ll need to keep an eye on some foods as they have a tendency to burn when not closely monitored. However, it cooked meat and veggies without issue in testing, although the cheese in a panini took a while to melt completely.

While the non-stick plates make it easier than some grills, wiping fixed plates down after cooking was a bit of a chore. We found that the easiest way was to wipe while warm (while wearing oven gloves), rather than wait until the grill plates were cold. If you don’t mind a bit of cleaning up, it’s still a decent little grill.

Key specs – Size: 33.3 x 27.5 x 7.7cm (WDH); Variable temperature: No; Plates: Fixed; Dishwasher safe: No

4. Salter Cosmos Non-Stick Coated Health Grill: The best grill on a budget

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



Whether you’re short on space or budget, Salter’s Cosmos grill makes a great choice. That’s because it’s as compact as a typical sandwich toaster, and has an affordable price – leaving more of your budget available for tasty food to cook on it. It’s fairly basic in terms of functionality, for example, there’s no temperature control. Instead, it’s billed as “automatic” adjustment – but despite that, it performed excellently. The plates heated up quickly and cooked chicken breasts well – they emerged from the grill juicy, with golden brown searing. There was a surprising amount of liquid that ran off into the drip tray – hinting that the grill plate was well angled, rather than letting the juices puddle and burn.

However, asparagus took much longer to cook. Presumably the grill adjusted itself to a lower temperature, but there’s no indication of when it’s doing this. We also found the lack of grilling space frustrating – a compact exterior means that the cooking surface is only 26 x 16cm, and it doesn’t fold flat. We were able to squeeze on two chicken breasts or a bunch of asparagus, but not both. This means the Cosmos is better for a solo household or for making light lunches or snacks, rather than full meals. On the plus side, even though the non-stick plates are fixed, we found them easy to clean, with all the mess wiping away without much effort.

Key specs – Size: 30.1 x 26.7 x 12.9cm (WDH); Variable temperature: No (automatic); Plates: Fixed; Dishwasher safe: No