The best electric hobs to buy in 2022

Electric hobs are a popular choice for a number of reasons – they’re easy to clean, easy to use, and have a streamlined appearance that’s easy on the eye. But with government plans to ban the installation of gas boilers in new-build homes from 2025, it’s likely that new homes won’t be connected to the gas grid at all, which will lead to electric hobs becoming even more commonplace.

Unlike gas hobs, there are several types of electric hob, and choosing the one for you can be confusing. We delve into the differences between ceramic, solid plate, and induction hobs below. But if you already know you want induction, head over to our best induction hobs guide.

Ceramic is the most common electric hob and we’ve put together our picks of the best. But, despite their poor reputation, solid plate electric hobs are the most budget-friendly choice so we haven’t missed these off the list. Read on to see which ones made the cut.

How to choose the best electric hob for you

What are the differences between ceramic, induction, and solid plate electric hobs?

Induction – When it comes to electric hobs, induction is the premium choice. It’s widely touted as the closest you can get to cooking on gas, thanks to its fast heat-up times and responsiveness when adjusting temperature. And, since induction hobs only heat the area where the pan is, as opposed to the whole hotplate, they’re very energy efficient. Other benefits include safety – even if left switched on, an induction hob will only emit heat when a pan is in place. The downside is that these hobs are more expensive than the alternatives, plus you’ll need to make sure your pans are compatible with induction – if a magnet sticks to the base of the pan it will work on an induction hob. We’ve got a whole separate guide to the best induction hobs so we’ve left them off this list, but you can head over there to read more and see our top picks.

Ceramic – Ceramic is the middle-of-the-road electric hob. These flat glass top hobs are indistinguishable from induction in terms of appearance and as such they’re neat, streamlined, and easy to clean. Ceramic hobs are much cheaper than induction though, and it’s possible to get a decent one for under £200. Plus, there’s no need to replace your pans as you can use any type on this hob. The downside is that ceramic hobs are not as responsive – they’re slower to warm up and cool down than induction. In real terms this means if your pan is about to boil over and you turn the heat down, the pan will likely still boil over. Having said that, this is easily rectified by moving the pan off the heat zone and a ceramic hob is still far more responsive than a solid plate hob.

Solid plate – If you’re looking for the most budget-conscious choice, this is it. Solid plate hobs are the cheapest you can buy, however they come with compromises. Firstly, they are very slow to heat up and once hot, they retain heat and are painfully slow to cool down, so if you’re a dynamic cook looking for a responsive hob, you won’t find it here. Secondly, they are notoriously tricky to clean – if anything spills or boils over onto the hotplate, it can burn on, making it tough to clean off. Then there’s safety – because the hotplates retain heat long after cooking, there’s more danger of burns, which is a particular consideration if you’ve got little ones in the house. On a more positive note, unlike glass top hobs which can crack and scratch if mistreated, these hobs are more durable and less prone to damage. But if you can scrape together a few extra pennies, we would recommend opting for ceramic over solid plate.

1. Baumatic BHIC605: The best ceramic hob under £150

This simple four burner ceramic hob offers excellent value for money. The sleek glass top features touch controls, so there’s nowhere for grease and grime to build up and it’s easy to keep clean. The controls are simple to use, and a residual heat indicator shows when it’s still too hot to touch. But the heating zones can only be switched off by reducing the heat level down to 0, which some users find frustrating.

The smaller heating zones are located towards the front of the hob with the larger ones at the back, which, according to reviews, isn’t everyone’s preferred configuration – some people would prefer a larger heating zone at the front. But for the wallet-friendly price, this is only a small compromise in what is otherwise a great value cooktop.

Key specs – Width: 59cm; Type: Ceramic; Surface material: Glass; Number of burners: 4; Burner power range: 1.2 – 2.3kW

2. AEG HK955070FB: The best five zone ceramic hob

Whether you’re a keen cook or you regularly host lots of guests, having five cooking zones and a wider, more spacious hob layout can certainly come in handy. What’s more, this AEG hob offers plenty of flexibility, boasting an oval cooking zone as well as a large central zone that can operate as one of three different sizes to suit your different pots and pans.

The sliding touch controls offer a whopping 15 heat levels, including the impressive automax function which will bring your pan to the boil and then reduce the temperature to your pre-selected level. Safety features include automatic switch off as well as a child lock. Plus we love the energy saving features such as the Öko timer that makes use of residual heat to finish cooking.

It might be a pricey choice, but the features and versatility mean it’s worth considering if you want a model with all the bells and whistles.

Key specs – Width: 91cm; Type: Ceramic; Surface material: Glass; Number of burners: 5; Burner power range: 1.2 – 2.7kW

3. Indesit TI 60: The best budget electric hob

As we mentioned above, solid plate hobs are the least responsive type of electric hob and not favoured by serious cooks or budding chefs. However, sometimes price trumps useability and if you’re looking for a low-cost electric hob that’ll be durable, this one should fit the bill.

Each of the four cooking zones has a simple dial control with a choice of six heat levels, so using it is foolproof. There’s a hot hob indicator light, which is a useful safety feature since this solid plate hob will retain heat after cooking. Additionally, a rim around the edge of the unit means any liquid spills will be retained on the hob instead of flowing onto the worktop, making clean up easier. It’s also available in silver, but you’ll have to pay extra if you prefer the metallic finish.

Key specs – Width: 58cm; Type: Solid plate; Surface material: metal; Number of burners: 4; Burner power range: 1 – 2kW

4. Neff N30 T16FK40X0: The best ceramic hob with dial controls

While they might give a sleek minimal appearance and easy-to-clean cooking surface, some people just don’t like touch controls. And we must admit, when poorly designed or not very responsive, some touch controls can be extremely frustrating to use. So, if you prefer a good old-fashioned dial control, this Neff ceramic hob is a great choice, and the black controls don’t stand out, maintaining a uniform look.

With four dials, each offering nine clearly labelled heat levels, this hob is beautifully simple to use and you certainly won’t need to reach for the instruction manual to figure out the settings. The downside is that the knobs aren’t removable, making cleaning a bit more fiddly. That said, if it’s simplicity you’re after, this mid-range Neff hob should fit the bill.

Key specs – Width: 59.2cm; Type: Ceramic; Surface material: Glass; Number of burners: 4; Burner power range: 1.2 – 2kW

