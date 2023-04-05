BlendJet 2 review: A colourful, super-portable cordless blender

If you’ve ever wished you could carry your blender everywhere you go, the BlendJet 2 is a dream come true. This portable, battery-powered blender fits as easily in a gym bag or hiking backpack as it does on your worktop counter at home.

While the BlendJet is certainly on the small side compared to many home blenders, it’s perfectly suited to whipping up a single helping of smoothie, protein shake or salad dressing. Or, if you’re feeling really daring, you could use it to cook up a storm on an al fresco camping culinary adventure – the possibilities are endless.

Powered by a USB-rechargeable battery and available in an array of beautiful colours, it’s a stylish, pocketable – and rather quirky – kitchen accessory. Is it any good, though?

BlendJet 2 review: What do you get for the money?

The BlendJet 2 is a compact blender with a 7.4V, 1,000-watt motor and a single speed setting. In the box, you’ll find the motor unit with a six-blade stainless steel chopping blade, one 450ml plastic jug with lid and carry strap and a USB-C charging cable. As far as the contents of the box go, that’s your lot – the BlendJet 2 eschews bells, whistles and multiple attachments in favour of a clean and simple design.

The blending unit is neat and compact, measuring just 23cm in height and 7.6cm in diameter, and it weighs only 610g. It has a single, round button on the front that operates the motor and also lights up to show the current charge level.

The blender currently comes in 31 different colour options, including metallic and pearlised colours, camouflage, animal prints and a range of eye-popping neon rainbow colours created by American stationery designer Lisa Frank.

BlendJet 2 review: What’s it like to use?

To use the BlendJet 2, you first need to charge the unit via USB – there’s a cable supplied in the box, but any suitable USB-C cable will do. A full charge takes one hour, and the light on the front of the unit glows blue when the blender is fully charged.

Then it’s simply a case of adding your chosen ingredients to the jug and pressing the button on the front to blend. There are handy measurement markings that make it easy to measure liquids and other ingredients directly into the blender.

The controls are simple. A single button press will give you a 20-second blend cycle, which is suitable for most ingredients, and a double-press activates pulse mode, which is great for a chunkier finish on your hummus or for rough-chopping harder ingredients such as nuts.

The blender’s single-speed 7.4V motor is quiet but efficient: one 20-second blend cycle is sufficient for mixing sauces and smoothies with softer ingredients and two cycles is enough for most other purposes. A single charge gives approximately 15 blends, so you should be fine to blend a few shakes and smoothies before needing to plug in again.

In our tests, we found that the BlendJet 2 worked best with a little liquid added to the bottom of the jug first – this allowed the blending blades to chop through berries and frozen ingredients with minimal fuss.

Holding down the button for three seconds will put the blender into Lock mode, which prevents the blades from operating and allows you to drink straight from the blender for ultimate portability. If you prefer, you can also firmly attach the lid, tip the blender upside down and remove the blending unit before drinking from the jug that way.

Cleaning is easy: simply add warm water and a squirt of washing up liquid directly into the jug and give the blend button a press to allow the blades to self-clean. We recommend giving them a final rinse under the tap to prevent soap tainting your next smoothie. The jug detaches completely, too, allowing it to be easily cleaned in a sink or dishwasher ready for next time.

BlendJet 2 review: Verdict

The BlendJet 2 is elegant and well designed. The controls are wonderfully simple, the motor is both quiet and powerful enough to chop through both fresh or frozen ingredients with ease, and the unit is easy to clean.

If you like the idea of a battery-powered blender that’s useful both in the kitchen and on your travels, then you’ll love the BlendJet 2. Whether it’s whipping up a quick salad dressing at home or stirring up a smoothie on the go, this little blender is ready for anything.

