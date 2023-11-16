Bag a MEGA discount on this five-star Ninja multi-cooker for Black Friday

In terms of design, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 features a modern look with a crisp digital display, sleek inset buttons and a discreet control dial. Its design eliminates the need for swapping lids when using different functions, streamlining the cooking process. Despite its size, it’s well-suited for kitchens with limited storage space, as it combines the functions of multiple appliances into one​​. Although, if you don’t mind sacrificing a few cooking functions, the Ninja AF100UK is worth considering as an alternative; and this Black Friday, it’s available on Amazon for a fair discount.

While the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 excels in many areas, it does have some limitations. It may not outperform dedicated appliances in every cooking function. For example, its air frying and baking capabilities are good but may not match the performance of specialised air fryers or ovens. Additionally, the design of its reversible grill rack and the lack of handles on the main pot can be slightly cumbersome, particularly when cooking larger meals or removing hot contents​​.