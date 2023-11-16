Bag a MEGA discount on this five-star Ninja multi-cooker for Black Friday
The outstanding Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi Cooker is currently an eye-boggling £82 cheaper in the Black Friday sale
Ninja’s Black Friday deals are here and this one’s a good one. The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi Cooker is available for just £218, 82 quid off its usual price tag. This all-in-one multicooker, which received five stars and a Best Buy award in our Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 review, combines multiple cooking functions in one unit, making it an ideal addition to any kitchen.
The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 stands out for its variety of cooking modes, including pressure cooking, steaming, air frying, grilling, baking, sautéing, dehydrating, slow cooking and yoghurt making. It also introduces two “combi steam” functions, which blend steaming with baking and air frying, offering a range of culinary possibilities.
In terms of design, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 features a modern look with a crisp digital display, sleek inset buttons and a discreet control dial. Its design eliminates the need for swapping lids when using different functions, streamlining the cooking process. Despite its size, it’s well-suited for kitchens with limited storage space, as it combines the functions of multiple appliances into one. Although, if you don’t mind sacrificing a few cooking functions, the Ninja AF100UK is worth considering as an alternative; and this Black Friday, it’s available on Amazon for a fair discount.
While the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 excels in many areas, it does have some limitations. It may not outperform dedicated appliances in every cooking function. For example, its air frying and baking capabilities are good but may not match the performance of specialised air fryers or ovens. Additionally, the design of its reversible grill rack and the lack of handles on the main pot can be slightly cumbersome, particularly when cooking larger meals or removing hot contents.
Overall, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi Cooker is a highly versatile and user-friendly appliance, ideal for a range of cooking tasks. Its ease of use makes it suitable for beginners, and its wide range of functions offers great value, especially at the reduced Black Friday price. Use our Black Friday air fryer deals roundup to scout out a deal that suits you.