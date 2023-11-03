Get a COLOSSAL discount on a Kenwood stand mixer this Black Friday

When it comes to value for money, this stand mixer is incredibly reasonable, providing premium features and capabilities at a budget-friendly price. It’s an ideal option for both novice and experienced cooks or bakers who want a reliable appliance that won’t break the bank.

It’ll come as no surprise that the Kenwood KMix KMX754 garnered acclaim from us in our original review, earning a perfect five-star rating and a prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy award – the highest praise we bestow.

In short, the Kenwood KMix KMX754 represents a rare opportunity to own a high-quality stand mixer at a significantly reduced price this Black Friday. The offer won’t be around forever, though, so get in there as soon as possible.