Get a COLOSSAL discount on a Kenwood stand mixer this Black Friday
Always coveted an iconic Kenwood stand mixer? This Black Friday deal is a perfect chance to get one for far less
For those in search of a top-notch stand mixer at a fraction of the usual price, this Black Friday deal is the place to be: the Kenwood KMix KMX754 is now available for just £229 from AO, marked down from its regular price of £299. It’s time to fulfil your destiny as a budding Bake-Off champion.
The KMix KMX754 stands as a premier choice for an entry-level stand mixer, emanating from an iconic brand known for its quality and durability. As you’d expect, it boasts impressive mixing grunt, ensuring that all of your ingredients are brought together without any dreaded lumps. With its aesthetically pleasing design, it’s bound to enhance the visual appeal of your kitchen counter too.
When it comes to value for money, this stand mixer is incredibly reasonable, providing premium features and capabilities at a budget-friendly price. It’s an ideal option for both novice and experienced cooks or bakers who want a reliable appliance that won’t break the bank.
It’ll come as no surprise that the Kenwood KMix KMX754 garnered acclaim from us in our original review, earning a perfect five-star rating and a prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy award – the highest praise we bestow.
In short, the Kenwood KMix KMX754 represents a rare opportunity to own a high-quality stand mixer at a significantly reduced price this Black Friday. The offer won’t be around forever, though, so get in there as soon as possible.