Get a PIPING-HOT Le Creuset cafetière discount this Black Friday
John Lewis has slashed the price of the stylish and durable Le Creuset Stoneware cafetière to £52 for Black Friday
For Black Friday, John Lewis has brewed up a tasty deal on the Le Creuset Stoneware cafetière, now priced at £52, down from £65. If you have a soft spot for Le Creuset’s iconic kitchenware and love the idea of adding something a little different to your collection, this stylish cafetiere is a top deal.
Let’s face it, any old cafetiere will brew a decent jug of coffee, but few look as striking as the Le Creuset Stoneware cafetière. This is a statement piece for any kitchen which combines functionality with elegance. The thick-walled, ceramic coffee pot provides extra insulation compared to thinner glass cafetieres, and this helps to keep coffee hot for extended periods – ideal for long conversations around the dinner table.
A standout feature of this cafetière is its durable stainless steel filter and plunger, complemented by chrome detailing. Available in both standard and a smaller 350ml version, you can , whether for individual use or serving multiple guests.
The range of colours available for the Le Creuset Stoneware cafetière is pleasingly wide, too, so you can decide whether to coordinate with other items in the Le Creuset kitchenware range or contrast with a bolder pick. Choices include pastel pink, almond, flint, and the iconic volcanic orange. In short, there’s a colour to match every kitchen décor and personal style.
Beyond its visual appeal, the cafetière is designed for long-life durability and ease of use. Like all Le Creuset stoneware, it is scratch-resistant, ensuring longevity and maintaining its appearance over time. Cleaning is a breeze, too.
In summary, the Black Friday deal on the Le Creuset Stoneware cafetière at John Lewis is an excellent chance to purchase a gorgeous kitchen accessory at a sensible price. Its combination of elegant design, durable construction, and array of colour options make a perfect gift for coffee aficionados.