Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser review: A decadent option for hot chocolate lovers

The Velvetiser is simple to operate: once filled with plant or dairy milk to the “max” mark, you add a Hotel Chocolat hot chocolate sachet or chocolate flakes of your own choosing (although Hotel Chocolat maintains that you should only use its flake sachets in the machine) and press the appliance’s sole button. Two-and-a-half minutes later, you should have a serving of hot chocolate ready to go.

Looking at potential rivals, you’ll find that some of the best milk frothers offer similar hot chocolate-making capabilities to the Velvetiser. For example, the Dualit Handheld Milk Frother (£70) makes pretty solid hot chocolates, with its other attachments creating perfectly textured milk for lattés, cappuccinos and flat whites. It’s cheaper than the Velvetiser, too.

If fiddling with frothers isn’t for you and you’re looking for a more robust multifunctional option, a pod coffee machine might be a consideration. Many Tassimo models, such as the My Way 2 (£65), accept special Tassimo discs for hot chocolates, with branded tie-ins available from Cadbury’s, Galaxy and more available alongside the classic range of coffee options.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser review: What’s good about it?

Marrying form and function very nicely, the Velvetiser pairs an outwardly attractive design with some neat touches that make it pleasant to use. I reviewed the charcoal model with brass trim, and found the dark exterior and metallic edging looked elegant on my countertop. In terms of design features, I welcomed the robust, weighty feel of the Velvetiser and the texturised handle. The latter offered a very solid grip when moving it, while the small pouring spouts on both sides of the rim mean that it’s suitable for both left- and right-handed people.