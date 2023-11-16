This Black Friday Ninja food processor deal is simply PHENOMENAL

Included in the box are three different containers: a 1.8l food processor bowl, a 2.1l large capacity blending jug, and a 700ml single-serve blending cup. Additional accessories include a dual-sided chopping disc, a dough blade, a spout lid and a recipe booklet. Most parts, excluding the motor base, are dishwasher-safe, adding to the convenience. While the processor itself looks sleek, the base unit is quite large, so some countertop space is needed​​.

The Ninja BN800UK stands out for its uniform chopping and slicing capabilities, a feature not commonly seen in many food processors. It also handles ice well, making it suitable for preparing frozen drinks, though caution is advised when using the personal cup with ice​​.