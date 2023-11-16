This Black Friday Ninja food processor deal is simply PHENOMENAL
The five-star Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor BN800UK has had its price slashed to just £149 in the company’s brilliant Black Friday sale
The Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor BN800UK has been given the Black Friday deals treatment. Head over to Ninja and you’ll be able to pick it up for £149, a fraction of its usual £200.
Awarded a full five stars and a Buy award in our Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor BN800UK review, this versatile kitchen appliance offers multiple functionalities in a single, powerful package. We praised it for its ease of use, incredible power and useful automatic functions. It focuses on key areas such as chopping, slicing, blending and kneading, performing these tasks almost flawlessly. This well-designed processor is ideal for keen cooks who require versatility without the complexity of multiple gadgets.
Included in the box are three different containers: a 1.8l food processor bowl, a 2.1l large capacity blending jug, and a 700ml single-serve blending cup. Additional accessories include a dual-sided chopping disc, a dough blade, a spout lid and a recipe booklet. Most parts, excluding the motor base, are dishwasher-safe, adding to the convenience. While the processor itself looks sleek, the base unit is quite large, so some countertop space is needed.
The Ninja BN800UK stands out for its uniform chopping and slicing capabilities, a feature not commonly seen in many food processors. It also handles ice well, making it suitable for preparing frozen drinks, though caution is advised when using the personal cup with ice.
This Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor BN800UK Black Friday deal is one of many from Ninja, so if it's not a food processor you're after, check out our Black Friday deals roundup to find a deal that suits you.