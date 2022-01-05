Razer unveils new Blade 14, 15 and 17 laptops

Another year, another slew of good-looking, high-powered Razer Blade laptops. This year's Razer Blade 14, 15 and 17 have been announced during Razer's CES 2022 keynote presentation. The new laptops are iterative updates to existing models, for the most part, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to get excited about. Far from it, in fact.

READ NEXT: The best gaming laptops to buy today

At first glance, the new laptops look identical to their predecessors but, beneath the chassis, it's a different story. The new Razer Blade laptops can now come equipped with the recently announced Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti or 3080Ti graphics chips, which represent an upgrade over the RTX 3070 Max-Q and RTX 3080 Max-Q currently available on Razer Blade 15 and 17 Pro configurations.

Of course, the new laptops have also been updated to include the latest AMD 6000 series and 12th gen Intel processors. The Razer Blade 14 comes with an octa-core Ryzen 9 6800HX, one of the twenty new Ryzen 6000-series processors announced by AMD at CES 2022. The Blade 15 and 17 meanwhile use an equally shiny 14-core Intel i7-12800H. In addition, all Razer Blade laptops now support super-speedy DDR5 RAM: they all come with 16GB as standard but both the Blade 15 and Blade 17 can be specified with up to 64GB total.

On the display front, all three laptops now offer a confusing selection of resolutions and refresh rates depending on the graphics card you choose. Here's how they stack up:

Razer Blade 14

FHD at 144Hz – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

QHD at 165Hz – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti

QHD at 165Hz – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti (16GB VRAM)

Razer Blade 15

QHD at 240Hz (G-Sync) – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

QHD at 240Hz (G-Sync) – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti

FHD at 360Hz – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti

FHD at 360Hz – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti (16GB VRAM)

QHD at 240Hz (G-Sync) – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti (16GB VRAM)

UHD at 144Hz – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti (16GB VRAM)

Razer Blade 17

QHD at 165Hz – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

QHD at 240Hz (G-Sync) – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti

FHD at 360Hz – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti

FHD at 360Hz – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti (16GB VRAM)

QHD at 240Hz (G-Sync) – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

UHD at unknown refresh rate – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Storage-wise, all three laptops come with a 1TB NVMe SSD that can be upgraded (up to 2TB for the Blade 14 and 15, up to 4TB for the Blade 17). The Blade 15 and 17 have an spare M.2 slot for a second SSD, which lets you add an additional 2TB or 4TB.

All three laptops support Wi-Fi 6 and have USB 3.2 Gen 2 (A and C) ports alongside HDMI 2.1 outputs. The Blade 15 and 17 also benefit from a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port and a UHS-II SD card reader.

READ NEXT: The best gaming laptops to buy today

A 1080p Windows Hello-compatible webcam adorns each laptop, as does a new keyboard with slightly larger keys. Razer says the new laptops are thinner and run cooler, with a better hinge design and rubber feet that elevate the base of the laptop.

The Razer Blade 14 starts at $2,000/€2,200 (no UK pricing just yet) and will be available for preorder on 10 February. The Razer Blade 15 starts at $2,500/€2,800 and will be available for preorder on 25 January, while the Blade 17 starts at $2,700/€3,000 and will be available for preorder on the same day.