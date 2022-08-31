Asus' ridiculous Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is coming to retailers

It's official: the whacky folding laptop Asus unveiled at CES 2022 will be on sale this year. The Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED is a 17in laptop with a foldable screen that covers almost the entirety of the inside surface of the device, a world first and an undeniable game-changer for the laptop industry. Asus announced availability at this year's IFA conference in Berlin while simultaneously shedding a little more light on this unusual machine.

Here's how it works: The Zenbook 17 Fold is essentially a 17.3in OLED display with normal laptop components hidden within the chassis. It bends in the middle like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, meaning you can either position it horizontally and enjoy the entire 4:3 screen or fold it in half vertically and work on it like a 12.5in laptop. Asus provides a Bluetooth keyboard that slides neatly onto one half of the display for the full laptop effect.

The display has a total resolution of 2,560 x 1,920 when fully unfurled and a regular FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution when using in a vertical orientation. Asus quotes a peak brightness of 500 nits and 100% DCI-P3 coverage with a Pantone certification guaranteeing a decent degree of colour accuracy.

Beneath the folding display, the Zenbook 17 Fold has a 12th-generation Intel i7 U-series processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, Intel WiFi 6E, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports for carrying data, transmitting a video signal to a connected display and supplying power. The whole thing weighs 1.99kg including the keyboard, so it's light enough to stuff in a rucksack, altough there's been no indication of any official water or dust resistance, so maybe don't take it camping.

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will go on sale in the UK from Q4 2022 and will start at £3,300.