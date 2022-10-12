Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 announced with 12th-gen Intel chips

Once again, the laptop comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, and — barring a brand new sage colour option — they look the same as the fourth-generation laptops.

The change, of course, is on the inside, where the laptops get a substantial boost, courtesy of the Intel 12th-generation U-series chips. This gives the Surface Laptop 5 a total of 10 CPU cores, up from four on the previous generation, which should make it perform significantly better than older versions, especially when multitasking.

If you were holding out for an AMD Ryzen version, you’re out of luck. While Surface Laptop 3 and 4 had optional AMD configurations, this time it’s Intel all the way. Whether this was down to a lack of consumer interest in the AMD version, or a desire to lean on its newly gained Intel Evo certification isn’t clear.



Speaking of certification, the Surface Laptop 5 is now Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos certified. That means that the 3:2 screen will give you “the best possible picture, with vivid colours and sharp contrast in any lighting conditions” alongside speakers that are “perfectly tuned” with Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing, Microsoft claims.



The other changes are more minor, but still very welcome. This is the first Surface Laptop to feature Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and the camera is enhanced to respond better to shifting lighting and user movements.

Not a huge update then, but arguably it doesn’t need one. As our Head of Reviews, Jonathan Bray, wrote in his Surface Laptop 4 review, “it’s slim and light, looks great and the keyboard, touchpad and display are all superb.” None of these fundamentals appear to have changed with the new version.

The Surface Laptop 5 goes on sale on Tuesday, October 25, with prices starting at £1,079 for the 13-inch version or £1,379 for the 15-inch model.