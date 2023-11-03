The BEST Black Friday laptop deals of 2023: Early bargains on portables from Microsoft, Asus and more
The Black Friday bargains have started early in 2023 – here are our pick of the bunch so far
The Black Friday sales seem to arrive earlier and earlier every year and, in 2023, they’ve already started, some three weeks out from the main event. That means we’re already starting to see some seriously tempting prices on laptops big and small from retailers, despite the fact that Black Friday itself doesn’t take place until 24 November.
Despite this, we’ve already seen a tempting stream of delicious-looking laptop deals from the likes of Currys and John Lewis, with more to come in the next few days from other major retailers and the laptop manufacturers themselves. We’ll be keeping on top of those and publishing the best ones on this page so please keep checking back to keep up to date.
We know the laptop market is among the most confusing and difficult to navigate, so we’ll be using our hard-earned knowledge (we’ve been testing and reviewing laptops for years), to help you save time, confusion and money.
And don’t worry if you don’t find what you’re looking for right away. Keep popping back because there’s going to be loads more where these deals came from over the next few weeks. You may also want to check out the following pages, all of which include a range of great products: best laptop for every budget, best laptop for students, best laptop for kids, best 2-in-1 laptop, best budget gaming laptop and best cheap laptop.
You also may want to check out the best deals across other types of products this Black Friday. You can keep on top of bargains on everything from air fryers to vacuum cleaners and TVs here, on our Best Black Friday deals 2023.
The best laptop deals in the Black Friday Sales 2023:
1. Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (was £999, now £799)
This is our favourite 15in laptop right now and we’re delighted to see that the price of the Core i5 model has had its price cut to a tempting £799. This laptop comes with one of Intel’s very latest 13th Gen Core i5 processors, plus a generous 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The cherry on the cake, though is its lovely, vivid OLED screen. This is a phenomenal price on a highly impressive laptop
2. Asus Vivobook S 13 OLED (was £1,599, now £1,199)
The Vivobook S 13 OLED is the S 15’s smaller sibling and it’s just as good a laptop for the money. The model on sale in Currys’ Black Friday sales event comes with a 2.8K 13.3in OLED display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and it’s an absolutely beautiful laptop to behold. It’s slim and light (it weighs just 1.05kg) and the lid is finished with an attractive geometric display.
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (was £1,628 on avg, now £1,199)
The 15in Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 might not be our favourite slim and light laptop but it’s a beautifully designed machine and this deal from John Lewis sees it hit its lowest price yet. Inside, it’s fitted with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a hefty 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which is a healthy specification. In addition, it’s the most repairable Surface Laptop yet and we absolutely love the webcam, which is one of the best you’ll find on any laptop and also supports Windows Hello biometric security so you can unlock the laptop with your face.
4. Asus Zenbook 14 (was £900 , now £780)
The Asus Zenbook 14 has had its price slashed from £900 (it was even more expensive at launch) to a tempting £780 in this early Black Friday deal. It has a slim, sleek design, and a lovely 2.8K OLED touchscreen display, not to mention a punchy specification, which includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.
5. Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED (was £1,300 , now £800)
If you prefer a 2-in-1 laptop, then this deal on the Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED is a solid deal. There’s £500 off the price, bringing it from £1,300 to £800. It has a slim, sleek 2-in-1 chassis with a 2.8K OLED touchscreen display and a decent specification, with a 12th Gen Core i7 processor inside, backed up by 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.