Husqvarna Aspire LC34-P4A review: One clever compact mower

Husqvarna’s Aspire LC34-PA isn’t the first mower to focus on convenience as much as performance, but it’s more ingenious than most when it comes to storage. This is a robust and solid-feeling 18V cordless lawn mower, but it folds down into a compact package you can store upright from a garage or even hang from the hook supplied. At just under 12kg, you can carry it around your garden without risk of serious strain.

Clearly a lot of work has gone into the Aspire LC34-PA’s design, but does it have what it takes to keep your grass in shape? I’ve been testing it on some fairly challenging lawns to find out how it cuts and handles.