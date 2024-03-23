Make a huge saving on the five-star Worx WG779E.2 Cordless Lawn Mower in the Amazon spring sale

There’s nothing better than the sweet smell of freshly cut grass, other than a hefty discount on the capable mower that cuts it. You can now get the Worx WG779E.2 for just £168 in Amazon’s spring sale, that’s a brilliant saving of £44 off its average cost of £212.

So if your garden needs a trim or you just fancy a new cordless mower, now’s the time to act. However, don’t miss out and find yourself for-lawn, as this fantastic offer ends on Monday 25 March.

Did the Worx WG779E.2 get a good review?