Make a huge saving on the five-star Worx WG779E.2 Cordless Lawn Mower in the Amazon spring sale
Tried-and-tested: we gave the Worx WG779E.2 cordless mower a Recommended award and now you can get it for less on Amazon
View deal at Amazon
There’s nothing better than the sweet smell of freshly cut grass, other than a hefty discount on the capable mower that cuts it. You can now get the Worx WG779E.2 for just £168 in Amazon’s spring sale, that’s a brilliant saving of £44 off its average cost of £212.
So if your garden needs a trim or you just fancy a new cordless mower, now’s the time to act. However, don’t miss out and find yourself for-lawn, as this fantastic offer ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Worx WG779E.2 get a good review?
- In our comprehensive Worx WG779E.2 review, we gave the cordless mower a maximum of five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Worx WG779E.2?
- Well-built and easy to store, with a collapsible handle.
- Delivers a good, clean cut with its 34cm cutting deck.
- Solid battery life, with a continuous 40-minute run time.
Are there any disadvantages to this Worx WG779E.2 deal?
- Sometimes clogs with long, wet grass.
- Adjusting the cutting height can be a bit tricky.
How has the Worx WG779E.2’s price changed over time?
- The Worx WG779E.2 has dropped as low as £155 in the past, but its discounted price of £168 isn’t far off – especially when you consider its average listing of £212.
- At launch, the Worx WG779E.2 carried a price tag of £228.
Where can I find more lawn mower deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
Like a gardener spotting weeds, we don’t miss a trick. We spend hours on end researching and choosing only the best deals for our readers, and you can find a detailed explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.