Lenovo Smart Paper review: A solid e-paper tablet

That’s clearly expensive but it actually puts it pretty much bang in the middle of the mid range for this class of tablet. Our favourite, the ReMarkable 2, comes in at £398 once you throw in a Marker stylus, and even Amazon, with its unique ability to absorb costs, only manages to bring its Kindle Scribe down to £330.

If you want a colour display, the Android-powered Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C will set you back £600, while also-rans such as the Huawei MatePad Paper and Kobo Elipsa 2E come in at £420 and £350 respectively.

So it’s pricey, then, but still competitive. And while Lenovo isn’t the cheapest, the price does include a 4,096-pressure-sensitive stylus, a case, a charger and replacement stylus nibs in the box.

You also get the tablet itself: a surprisingly light (408g) 10.3in slate that’s just 5.5mm thick. It has a resolution of 1,872 x 1,404 and a pixel density of 227ppi (pixels per inch).

According to Lenovo, the Smart Paper runs on Android but, unlike e-ink tablets from Boox, you wouldn’t know it, as it’s heavily skinned with no access to the Google Play store. The deliberately limited functionality means the included 1.80GHz Rockchip RK3566 processor and 4GB RAM is sufficient to keep things running smoothly.

It has 64GB of eMMC storage for your doodles, notes and ebooks, and packs a 3,550mAh battery that Lenovo says is good for 8,500 pages of reading time – whatever that means. But as this is e-ink, you can expect a battery life that can be measured in weeks rather than hours.