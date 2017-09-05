The best suitcases tried and tested in 2024
Make packing for your next trip a breeze with the best suitcases from our testing
Whether you’re going on a long-haul flight or just a weekend getaway, picking the best suitcase for your trip will help take the stress out of travelling. Here you’ll find our top-rated recommendations, including a variety of hard-shell and soft-sided suitcases, travel bags and kid-friendly options.
If you’re unsure as to which kind of suitcase and features will work best for your travels, then our buying guide at the bottom of the article will help paint a clearer picture. We’ve also included a list of hand luggage allowances from some of the more popular long- and short-haul airlines for reference.
If you’re in a rush and just want a quick list of buying recommendations, you’ll find our top picks in the handy at-a-glance list. For our detailed mini-reviews, read on below.
Best suitcase: At a glance
Best suitcase for most people
Samsonite S'cure DLX Spinner
“Samsonite’s four-wheeled “spinner” suitcase strikes a good balance of portability, protection and good looks.” | Read more
Best budget suitcase
Tripp Chic suitcase
“Suitcases can often cost up to £200, but if you want something sturdy for an affordable price, look no further than the Tripp Chic suitcase.” | Read more
Best lightweight suitcase
IT Luggage World's Lightest
“If you’re worried about your weight allowance – or just dislike humping heavy luggage around – this is the suitcase for you.” | Read more
Best for summer holidays
American Tourister Soundbox 4-spinner
“Made from very durable polypropylene, this unit has a TSA-coded zip lock for extra security, and a handy four-wheel setup for hypermobility as you traverse airport terminals and concourses.” | Read more
How we test suitcases
We test all the suitcases we review in real-life situations, which always includes packing them and travelling with them – negotiating train stations, or airports, and loading them into a car boot.
We put the exterior through its paces to check how sturdy it is – all sorts can happen to luggage while in transit, so we need to see how well the case can withstand biffs and bumps.
We consider the overall quality of the suitcases’ construction, examining any zips, buckles, joins and seams to check they have been well crafted and neatly appointed.
We look for helpful compartments, pockets or features such as waterproof pouches, interior straps and flat dividers. We take into account what, if any, options there are to ‘expand’ the capacity and dimensions of the cases, should we need extra room, but we don’t overfill to the point that zips strain.
We test how easy it is to manoeuvre the full case. We consider the handles and, if the handle is extendable, is the action smooth, or glitchy? Does the case have wheels? If so, how many? And we assess how easy and light it feels to steer.
Finally, we confirm the weight, dimensions and capacity of the case.
The best suitcases and checked luggage you can buy in 2024
1. The best suitcase for most people
Samsonite S’Cure Spinner | From £163
We like
Worth noting
Samsonite’s four-wheeled “spinner” suitcase strikes a good balance of portability, protection and good looks. A waterproof seal keeps the rain out and a triple-locking system keeps everything else in – even if I did find the numbers on the combination to be a little fiddly.
The S’Cure also comes with more pockets, compartments and dividers than most other suitcases, which I found pretty handy when it comes to staying organised. All four sizes of the case feel impressively lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, thanks to the ‘Flowlite’ outer material and aluminium handle tubes.
It may be expensive, but Samsonite is a trusted brand name and this case is robust and versatile enough to travel with you for years to come.
|Key specs
|Wheels
|4
|Colours
|8
|Shell
|Hard-shell
|Size and dimensions (WDH)
|S – 40 x 20 x 55cm
M – 49 x 29 x 69cm
L – 52 x 31 x 81cm
XL – 55 x 35 x 81cm
|Capacity
|34l, 79l, 102l, 138l
|Weight
|2.9kg, 4.2kg, 4.6kg, 5kg
2. The best suitcase for summer holidays
American Tourister Soundbox | From £104
We like
Worth noting
Sunshine comes in luggage form with the Golden Yellow edition of this hard-shell suitcase from industry veteran American Tourister. I’m a big fan of the colourways, with its bright hues and bold design, it won’t be hard to spot this handsome piece of luggage as it comes around the baggage carousel. Of course, if you would rather not go for bright yellow, red, green or blue, then it’s also available in the more sombre and sober Midnight Navy and Bass Black.
Made from very durable polypropylene, this unit has a TSA-coded zip lock for extra security, and a handy four-wheel setup for hypermobility as you traverse airport terminals and concourses. The small size is dinky enough to qualify as carry-on luggage, while the large size is capacious enough to accommodate all the sundresses and swimwear you could possibly need, particularly since it’s also expandable.
|Key specs
|Wheels
|4
|Colours
|6
|Shell
|Hard-shell
|Size and dimensions (WDH)
|S – 40 x 20 x 55 cm
M – 46.5 x 29 x 67 cm
L – 51.5 x 29.5 x 77 cm
|Capacity
|41l, 81l, 110l
|Weight
|2.6kg, 3.7kg, 4.2kg
3. The best suitcase with 10-year warranty
Antler Clifton | From £170
We like
Worth noting
Having used both the Clifton and Camber hard-shell suitcases on a recent week-long getaway, I found it hard to find fault with either of them. Both suitcases were extremely spacious and very rugged, and they barely had any scratches or colour marks on their gorgeous pastels after their trip. Both the Camber and Clifton collections have multiple storage pockets and a handy expanded zip for extra room, and they also come with a secure TSA lock, which is ideal for peace of mind when you’re travelling.
For peace of mind, all of Antler’s suitcases are put through rigorous tests (alongside our own, of course) and come with a ten-year international warranty. In my mind, this definitely helps justify the premium price tag.
|Key specs
|Wheels
|4
|Colours
|10
|Shell
|Hard-shell
|Size and dimensions (WDH)
|Cabin – 40 x 20 x 55 cm
M – 45 x 29 x 67 cm
L – 51 x 34 x 80 cm
|Capacity
|37l, 75l, 121l
|Weight
|2.8kg, 3.9kg, 5kg
4. The best budget suitcase
Tripp Chic Suitcase | From £50
We like
Worth noting
Suitcases can often cost up to £200, but if you want something sturdy for an affordable price, look no further than the Tripp Chic suitcase.
In terms of features, it’s got four wheels for easy manoeuvring, an integrated TSA lock and it’s expandable – which I always find handy on my travels. The polypropylene case is durable but also lightweight, so it won’t eat into that precious luggage weight limit. It comes in four colours (black, navy blue, sky blue and rose) and it’s available in three sizes (cabin, medium and large), all of which are absolute bargains.
Just be aware that the large isn’t especially roomy – its 102-litre capacity doesn’t really match up to other brands’ large suitcases.
|Key specs
|Wheels
|4
|Colours
|10
|Shell
|Hard-shell
|Size and dimensions (WDH)
|Cabin – 39 x 20 x 55 cm
M – 45 x 28 x 67 cm
L – 52 x 32 x 77 cm
|Capacity
|37l, 75l, 121l
|Weight
|2.8kg, 3.9kg, 5kg
5. The best lightweight suitcase
IT Luggage World’s Lightest | From £45
We like
Worth noting
If you’re worried about your weight allowance – or just dislike humping heavy luggage around – this is the suitcase for you. You get a decent amount of room for all your belongings, and it has one of the most comfortable and practical handles thanks to its full-width cushioned design, so you won’t mind pulling it around for any length of time.
As you would expect, being a soft-shell, it isn’t quite as sturdy as weightier hard-shell cases, and you might wonder whether such a lightweight suitcase is durable enough to withstand the wear and tear of travelling. However, you needn’t worry too much as it comes with a very reassuring 10-year warranty.
I tested the 4-wheel version, which came in a lovely blue, but it Luggage offers many more options, combining different sizes, different numbers of wheels and various colours and finishes – even a 3D unicorn pink shell for kids. Given all these potential combinations, it’s a shame Argos doesn’t let you filter the options from the same page, but you can click the Find Similar widget next to the product photo, as a shortcut.
|Key specs
|Wheels
|4
|Colours
|Assorted
|Shell
|Soft-shell
|Size and dimensions (WDH)
|S – 35 x 20 x 55 cm
M – 43.5 x 23.5 x 73.5 cm
L – 48.5 x 26.5 x 83 cm
|Capacity
|31l, 63l, 90l
|Weight
|1.8kg, 2.1kg, 2.5kg
6. The best rugged suitcase
Osprey Rolling Transporter | From £220
We like
Worth noting
Designed as essentially a duffel bag on wheels, Osprey’s Rolling Transporter is one of the most versatile travel bags you can buy and ideal for those who don’t have room to stash a full-sized suitcase when they’re not travelling.
Available in 40, 60, 90 and 120-litre sizes, the Rolling Transporter is all about maximising the amount you can carry. You can still access all your stuff quickly and easily thanks to the large flap that unzips around the top of the whole single-compartment bag, and, with stash pockets at the top and under the flap, it’s surprisingly flexible.
It’s also constructed out of a tough, water-resistant fabric made from recycled materials, but the best bit about the Rolling Transporter is how easy the extending handle and wheels make it to get your stuff from A to B. The rigid base means it will stand up without falling over, and the wide grab handles on the sides and top will give you plenty of purchase when getting it off the luggage belt, as well as in and out of taxis. Overall, it’s a five-star, lightweight bag for any kind of traveller.
|Key specs
|Wheels
|2
|Colours
|3
|Shell
|Soft-shell
|Size and dimensions (WDH)
|40l – 36 x 28 x 60 cm
60l – 41 x 43 x 70 cm
90l – 44 x 35 x 80 cm
120l- 75 x 38 x 96.5 cm
|Capacity
|40l, 60l, 90l, 120l
|Weight
|2.7kg, 2.9kg, 3.4kg, 3.7kg
7. The best travel bag
The North Face Base Camp Duffel | From £130
We like
Worth noting
For anyone who prefers to tote their load, rather than wheel it, this stylish duffel is the answer. It can be carried via two padded side handles, it can also be used as a backpack, thanks to detachable, ergonomic shoulder straps.
The Base Camp Duffel is ideal for adventurous types – those who are likely to be exploring far-flung places on foot. It’s made from recycled materials but is still water-resistant, tough and hardy – as you’d want in a case that will be going long haul. We particularly noted the durability of the double stitching.
I love how it opens: the main flap folds right back so you can pack clothes flat, as you would in a traditional suitcase. The bag isn’t huge, but it’s comparable to most medium-sized suitcases and will easily hold a week’s worth of clothes, no problem.
|Key specs
|Wheels
|0
|Colours
|13
|Shell
|Soft-shell
|Size and dimensions (WDH)
|One size – 35.5 x 65.5 x 35.5 cm
|Capacity
|71l
|Weight
|1.6kg
8. The best suitcase for kids
Trunki Children’s Ride-On Suitcase | From £37
We like
Worth noting
Navigating airports and train stations with tots in tow can be a stressful experience. However, this ride-on suitcase from child-friendly brand Trunki offers kids plenty of entertainment and can be pulled along on its wheels by parents – perfect for traversing the bigger terminals not designed with little legs in mind. The bags are compact enough to fit in most cabins – though always check your airline’s policy – and boast four wheels and one surprisingly roomy internal compartment.
Given that it doubles as a vehicular toy, the Trunki Ride-On is surprisingly light, weighing in at just 1.6kg, and I like that it features a detachable shoulder strap so it can be slung across your back if required.
The wide range of designs to choose from can give your little ones a chance to express their own budding identities: Frank the Fire Truck makes a good pick for plucky youngsters, and Dudley the Dinosaur is a great shout – what kid doesn’t love dinosaurs? – while the classic Terrence is a distinctive bold blue, and you’ll never lose sight of your child riding on Trixie’s bright pink chassis.
|Key specs
|Wheels
|4
|Colours
|14
|Shell
|Hard-shell
|Size and dimensions (WDH)
|One size – 20.3 x 44.5 x 30.9 cm
|Capacity
|18l
|Weight
|1.6kg
|Ages
|3-6
How to choose the best suitcase for you
What size suitcase do I need?
Try to buy a suitcase which is just a little bigger than you need, so you have room for any souvenirs or purchases. Don’t be tempted to buy the biggest you can afford, though, as it can make travelling with it a little more awkward.
- If you want to cut down on luggage charges, then double-check the carry-on size restrictions for your preferred airline.
Which is better: Hard- or soft-shelled?
For most people, we would recommend a hard-shell suitcase. They’re the most durable choice, so should last longer. They offer more protection for your belongings than their soft-shell rivals. If minimal weight is crucial, then modern soft-sided cases remain a good option.
- Hard-shell cases are heavier – but the best modern designs don’t eat up as much of your baggage weight allowance.
Two- or four-wheel suitcase: Which is best?
Four-wheeled suitcases are the easiest type to manoeuvre, but two-wheeled suitcases can be cheaper and tend to be a little lighter and less bulky.
- Four-wheelers stand up more reliably – they are easier to manoeuvre in tight aisles and other tricky spaces.
- Two-wheeled suitcases can be hard to manoeuvre when they’re heavily loaded.
Is a suitcase better than a rucksack?
For most travellers, we would say that a suitcase is the best all-round option for travel, especially with heavier loads. Rucksacks are great for more active travel, but you’ll need to be fit and strong to carry 20kg+ in a backpack, whereas anyone can push a four-wheeled suitcase.
- A wheeled suitcase is far easier to move around than a rucksack.
- Suitcases make it easier to access and organise your belongings
- A rucksack makes more sense if you’re travelling long-term or venturing off-road – If that’s what you need, check out our roundup of the best backpacks.
Does the interior of the suitcase matter?
Interiors can vary greatly from one case to another, so it’s essential to check that your new suitcase has the storage you need.
- Some come with lots of inside pockets, while others can be separated into two or three sections.
- If you want to maximise space but still stay organised, consider a set of packing cubes (such as these affordable ones from Amazon).
Hand luggage allowances
Reminder: It is strongly advised to check your airline for the most up-to-date baggage allowance and guidelines before flying.
|Airline
|Dimensions (WDH)
|Weight
|EasyJet
|45 x 25 x 56 cm
|15kg
|Ryanair
|40 x 20 x 55 cm
|10kg
|Jet2
|45 x 25 x 55 cm
|10kg
|Thomas Cook
|40 x 20 x 55 cm
|6kg
|Flybe
|35 x 20 x 55 cm
|10kg
|TUI
|40 x 20 x 55 cm
|5kg
|Vueling
|40 x 20 x 55 cm
|10kg
|Wizz Air
|30 x 20 x 55 cm
|10kg
|British Airways
|45 x 25 x 56 cm
|23kg
|Aer Lingus
|40 x 24 x 55 cm
|10kg
|Lufthansa
|40 x 23 x 50 cm
|8kg
|Air France
|35 x 25 x 55 cm
|12kg
|TAP Air Portugal
|40 x 20 x 55 cm
|8kg
|Scandinavian Airlines
|40 x 23 x 55 cm
|8kg
|Swiss International
|40 x 23 x 55 cm
|8kg
|Turkish Airlines
|40 x 23 x 55 cm
|8kg
|Qatar Airways
|37 x 25 x 50 cm
|7kg
|Emirates
|38 x 20 x 55 cm
|7kg
|Etihad
|40 x 25 x 50 cm
|7kg
|Virgin Atlantic
|36 x 23 x 56 cm
|10kg
|American Airlines
|36 x 23 x 56 cm
|Unspecified
|United Airlines
|35 x 22 x 56 cm
|Unspecified
|Delta Airlines
|35 x 23 x 56 cm
|No limit
|Air Canada
|40 x 23 x 55 cm
|10kg
|Singapore Airlines
|40 x 20 x 55 cm
|7kg
|Malaysia Airlines
|36 x 23 x 56 cm
|7kg
|Qantas
|36 x 23 x 56cm
|7kg