Best hand luggage 2024: Top tested cabin luggage and carry-on bags

With travel bag allowances and fees growing tighter in recent years, it pays to get the best hand luggage and cabin bags available. Not only will you cut your travel costs by avoiding hold charges, but you’ll also get to your destination faster because there’ll be no carousel to wait (and wait, and wait) for.

However, with a huge range of bags available, from soft backpacks to hard-shell wheelie cases with security locks, it can be hard to find one that is perfectly sized and suited to your needs. That’s where our expertise comes in. We’ve analysed the size, weight, features and price of more than 40 carry-on bags, and tested more than 10 of the best ourselves. Similarly to our recommended best suitcases, our top cabin bags selections are focused on durability and features, they just happen to be smaller and more portable

Read on to discover the best 9 pieces of luggage we’ve tested in terms of appearance, durability, performance and value. At the bottom of the page you’ll find our buying guide, which has all the information you’ll need to choose your perfect travel bag.

