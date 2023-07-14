Best weekend bag 2024: Make a quick getaway with these hassle-free holdalls

You might not regard a weekend bag as an essential piece of kit, until you discover a brilliant one that makes packing a cinch and travelling a breeze. The reality is that on too many of our short adventures we end up journeying with bulging “bags for life”, too-small rucksacks or too-big suitcases, when we could invest in a dedicated weekend bag that could elevate the entire experience by leaving us stress-free.

The good news is that there are plenty of styles available, from sleek leather holdalls to retro duffles, with options available at various price points too. So, whether you’re looking for a bag with a simple, minimalist design into which you can sling the bits you need, or one with various compartments and pockets for more organised packing, below you’ll find our selection of the best weekend bags currently available, plus we offer guidance on how you can pick the best option for your needs.

