Backpack vs messenger bag: Which is the best daily carrying companion?

A decent bag is a must for commuting around town, offering a safe and secure vessel in which to transport any belongings from A to B. And for everyday duties, backpacks and messenger bags are two of the most common options; but given their obvious differences, you might be left wondering which one will best suit your lifestyle.

Overall, both backpacks and messenger bags do the same job, but they each have their own benefits and drawbacks. Which one is the right choice for you will largely come down to how you intend to use it, the style you find most comfortable and how you like your bags to look.

In this guide, we focus on the key differences between backpacks and messenger bags, considering aspects including comfort, aesthetics and practical details to help you make the best choice for your needs. Here’s what you need to know before buying.

Backpack vs messenger bag: Which one should you buy?

Backpack vs messenger bag: Comfort

Winner: Backpack

At risk of stating the obvious, backpacks feature two shoulder straps, while messenger bags have a single strap and are designed to be worn across the body. This fundamental difference affects how the bag’s load is distributed on your body, and has a knock-on effect on comfort and posture.

Since the double-strap design of the backpack distributes weight more evenly, it’s usually the more comfortable option of the two. This is particularly so when carrying a heavy load; even distribution of weight is less likely to lead to poor posture. Put it this way, there’s good reason that those embarking on multi-day mountaineering expeditions elect to carry their gear in rucksacks, not satchels.

In contrast, a messenger bag puts all of the weight on one shoulder, which could become uncomfortable very quickly when carrying anything remotely heavy.