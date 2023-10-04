The best travel bags for women in 2023

Whether you’re planning a long-haul adventure, a stylish city getaway, a festival abroad or a rainy commute, there’s a travel bag available to suit. But how do you choose the best one?

This will largely depend on where you’re headed, and what you’re planning to pack. Those who need only a few items will prefer a compact option that’s light and easy to manoeuvre through crowds, while tech-focused travellers will be looking for bags that are both padded and waterproof. Adventurers heading off the beaten track will want a bag that’s designed to keep items safe and secure, with plenty of compartments for maximum organisation. Personal preference plays a part, too: do you want a bag that looks good, or something that’s functional?

To help you choose the right travel bag for you, we’ve looked at backpacks, totes, crossbody bags and more. Before you read our reviews of the best bags available right now, check out our handy buying guide for insights into the key considerations when choosing a new travel bag.

