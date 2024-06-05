British Airways baggage allowances and how to make the most of them

You pay for each extra bag, and this cost can be subject to additional local taxes. You can check availability and costs through the Manage My Booking option on the BA website. If you miraculously manage to slim your baggage down, then you can cancel any add-ons ahead of time and you’ll receive a refund.

It’s worth noting that if you turn up to check in with two pieces of hand luggage or a bag that is over the permitted size, the larger will have to go in the hold. This will incur a fee.

“Sharing” your baggage allowance

If you’re travelling in a group, you can share the weight if one person is under their allowance and one person is above. However, Cleaver says that “you physically have to swap the contents into another bag to equal this out”. This is not something you’d ideally be doing at the check-in desk, so try to plan with your travel companions ahead of time. Also keep in mind that you will be asked if you packed your bag yourself.

How much does BA charge for excess baggage?

British Airways charges £65, €75 or US$100 per overweight bag for a one-way journey. You may have to pay in a local currency if travelling from some countries, and keep in mind that at some airports only card payments might be possible. You can’t pay using Avios points.

Does BA allow oversized items?

The maximum dimensions for an oversize bag in the hold are 190 x 75 x 65cm. You don’t need to let the airline know ahead of time if your bag is “out-of-gauge” but you will need to take it to a separate bag drop. This has to be at least 90 minutes before your flight so plan ahead. This is particularly pertinent for sports enthusiasts.

Does BA offer allowances for families with small kids?

Children over two years old have the same allowance as adults, but you can also take other essentials, such as a pushchair and car seat. Children under two who don’t have a booked seat (i.e., they are travelling on your lap) get an extra bag for in-flight essentials, but this is included in your allowance.

It’s worth noting that pushchairs bigger than 117 x 38 x 38cm (WDH) will not be delivered to the aircraft door upon arrival. Some destinations will not deliver to the aeroplane door irrespective of the size of your buggy so check before you fly.

Top tips to make the most of your baggage allowance

Finally, here are some additional tips to help you get the most from your BA baggage allowance from Portia Jones, freelance travel journalist and host of the Travel Goals Podcast.