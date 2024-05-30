EasyJet hand luggage allowance and how to avoid fees

There isn’t much wiggle room when it comes to EasyJet’s baggage stipulations. All passengers get one free under-the-seat bag; any additional items of luggage must be booked and paid for online before you check in.

At check-in, you’ll encounter fees for extra, overweight or oversized bags – and your bag may have to go into the hold if space is at a premium on the flight. EasyJet is also notorious for checking luggage at the gate, picking hand luggage that’s the correct size is important, as is making sure it’s under the maximum weight. So if you were thinking of taking your kitchen sink away with you, you’d be best off taking a checked suitcase.

As mentioned, standard passengers get one free cabin bag, which must fit under the seat in front. Unless you’re an EasyJet Plus member, or have bought a Flexi fare, any other baggage must be booked and paid-for ideally before you arrive at the airport. With a Flexi fare, you get speedy boarding (priority boarding) as a perk.

EasyJet made just under £1.6bn in extra fees in 2022, which was just under a third of its revenue, so clearly baggage fees are a key money spinner for the airline. As an investigation by the BBC’s Rip off Britain found, EasyJet has cut the size of its free cabin baggage allowance by half since 2018.

EasyJet hand luggage specifications

The airline is very clear on sizes and weights of baggage on its website. You’ll often find metal frames at check-in desks at airports, into which you can squash your bag to review whether it meets the requirements before you hand over your passport. Do your research and pay for what you need to avoid a flustered scramble at the airport.