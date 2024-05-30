EasyJet hand luggage allowance and how to avoid fees
EasyJet has strict policies for baggage size and weight, and ignoring the specifications comes at a steep cost. Here’s how to avoid it
There isn’t much wiggle room when it comes to EasyJet’s baggage stipulations. All passengers get one free under-the-seat bag; any additional items of luggage must be booked and paid for online before you check in.
At check-in, you’ll encounter fees for extra, overweight or oversized bags – and your bag may have to go into the hold if space is at a premium on the flight. EasyJet is also notorious for checking luggage at the gate, picking hand luggage that’s the correct size is important, as is making sure it’s under the maximum weight. So if you were thinking of taking your kitchen sink away with you, you’d be best off taking a checked suitcase.
As mentioned, standard passengers get one free cabin bag, which must fit under the seat in front. Unless you’re an EasyJet Plus member, or have bought a Flexi fare, any other baggage must be booked and paid-for ideally before you arrive at the airport. With a Flexi fare, you get speedy boarding (priority boarding) as a perk.
EasyJet made just under £1.6bn in extra fees in 2022, which was just under a third of its revenue, so clearly baggage fees are a key money spinner for the airline. As an investigation by the BBC’s Rip off Britain found, EasyJet has cut the size of its free cabin baggage allowance by half since 2018.
EasyJet hand luggage specifications
The airline is very clear on sizes and weights of baggage on its website. You’ll often find metal frames at check-in desks at airports, into which you can squash your bag to review whether it meets the requirements before you hand over your passport. Do your research and pay for what you need to avoid a flustered scramble at the airport.
Each passenger is entitled to one small under-seat cabin bag that’s free. Beyond that, you’ll pay a fee, unless you’re booking a Flexi fare or are an EasyJet Plus member, which costs £215 a year. Other baggage needs to be added to the booking.
Remember that it’s cheaper to purchase bags online before you travel than it is at the point of check-in. EasyJet does offer a bag-sizing tool through its iPhone app, which will help you measure your bag; but the airline suggests that an old-fashioned tape measure is the best option. If your bag is too big for the cabin, you can book it into the hold using EasyJet’s Manage Bookings page.
EasyJet baggage size allowances
Making sure you have the correct size of bag is essential if you’re flying with EasyJet. Weight is within your control; but if your bag is too large, it will cost you.
|Ticket
|Checked bag size (max)
|Cabin baggage size (max) including handles and wheels
|Under seat baggage size (max), including handles and wheels
|Standard fare
|PAID: Total size has to be under 275cm (width + depth + height)
|PAID: 45 x 25 x 56cm
|FREE: 36 x 20 x 45cm
|EasyJet Plus member
|PAID: Total size has to be under 275cm (width + depth + height)
|FREE: 45 x 25 x 56cm
|FREE: 36 x 20 x 45cm
|Flexi fare
|PAID: Total size has to be under 275cm (width + depth + height)
|FREE: 45 x 25 x 56cm
|FREE: 36 x 20 x 45cm
Baggage weight allowance
Once you know that your bag size is correct, you’ll need to ensure you stick to the weight limit, too. Here’s a breakdown of the weights, by baggage type. Note that there are two hold baggage weights, 15kg and 23kg, with the option to increase the weight in 3kg increments up to a 32kg maximum.
|Ticket
|Checked bag weight (max)
|Cabin baggage weight (max)
|Under seat baggage weight (max)
|Standard fare
|PAID: Two weight options: 15kg and 23kg
|PAID: 15kg
|FREE: 15kg
|EasyJet Plus member
|PAID: Two weight options: 15kg and 23kg
|FREE: 15kg
|FREE: 15kg
|Flexi fare
|PAID: Two weight options: 15kg and 23kg
|FREE: 15kg
|FREE: 15kg
EasyJet baggage fees
Here’s a quick breakdown of the costs for luggage with EasyJet at the time of writing (which could be subject to change). Note that prices vary across routes, so this is a guide to the minimum you’ll have to pay.
Online booking
At the airport
EasyJet’s fees for extra, overweight or oversized bags
If you get to the airport and discover that your bag is overweight or oversized, EasyJet will charge you a fee. For an oversized small or large cabin bag, or any non-purchased bags brought to the gate, the fee is £48.
Jane Hawkes, who blogs under the name Lady Janey and is a travel expert and customer service champion, says: “My experience with EasyJet is that they aren’t always consistent. It depends on how busy the flight is and the luck of the draw on the day”.
“Understandably, guidelines are more strictly adhered to when a flight is full. Wheelie bags are more likely to be checked, since the wheels can often render them oversized; it’s best if passengers factor this into their pre-booking measurements.”
Travelling with children
EasyJet has a standard £25 fee per infant, per flight. This is for an infant sitting on your lap. Infants are allowed one additional baby changing bag (36 x 20 x 45cm), which must fit under the seat in front of you. If the infant is occupying their own seat, they’re allowed a small cabin bag plus a changing bag (max 36 x 20 x 45cm).
Families can also bring up to two items for free including a pushchair, booster seat, car seat or travel cot, which will be placed in the hold. These items can be checked in before security, or are collected from you before you board. After the flight, you can collect them from baggage reclaim.
Increasing your EasyJet baggage allowance
The easiest way to do this is at the time of making your initial booking. You can add a large cabin bag if you’ve already checked in, with prices starting from £5.99, through the Manage Bookings page online or through the mobile app. If this option isn’t showing as available, your best course of action is to book a hold bag.
If you fail to book a hold bag, choosing to simply arrive at the airport with it in tow, then you could face a situation where there isn’t enough room and your bag won’t be checked in. Remember, you need to book your bags for both the outward and return journey.
If you change your flight, EasyJet will let you know if there’s space for your large cabin bag if you need one. If there’s no availability and you booked a standard fare, you won’t get a refund and won’t be able to bring your bag.
Top tips to make the most of your baggage allowance from Lady Janey
✔ Remember that duty-free purchases count towards your EasyJet hand baggage allowances, so leave room if you want to shop.
✔ Use soft luggage as hand baggage, since it doesn’t need the same protection as it would in the hold. Hard luggage also can’t be squashed in the same way as a soft bag.
✔ Remember that wheelie bags are more likely to be checked since the wheels sometimes add on a few pesky extra centimetres.
✔ Pooled luggage is permitted for passengers travelling on the same flight and booking, as long as you don’t exceed the size and weight restrictions per passenger.
✔ Make sure you adhere to the rules to avoid extra charges. Pick up travel-size toiletries at the airport; use travel roll storage bags or packing cubes; stick with “go with everything” colours; take extra canvas bags; and pile on the layers.