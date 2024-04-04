Essential items to pack for travelling: The must haves for going on holiday

We’ve all been there: suitcases open on the floor, clothes strewn everywhere, while you look for that pair of swimming goggles from a holiday six years ago. You may have booked yourself a relaxing break, but the preparation can be anything but. What do you need to take? How much is too much underwear? And will any of this fit in my suitcase anyway?

So, to help make the process easier, we’ve created a list of the absolutely essential items to pack when travelling, whether you’re prepping for your annual summer getaway or heading on a backpacking trip across South America.

Of course, there will be holiday-specific items, such as a swimming costume for a beach holiday, or a decent camera if you’re going on safari – but our list highlights the items you will generally expect to need, no matter the type of travel you’re doing.

How much should I pack?

This will largely depend on the length of time you’re away. You should consider the number of days you’re travelling and what you’ll need day-to-day, in terms of clothes, toiletries and correct currency.