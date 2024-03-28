How to pack luggage: Take the stress out of travelling by packing with purpose

What sort of bag should I take for a weekend trip?

A holdall or a carry-on suitcase are good options for short trips of two to three days. These types of bags are small enough to stuff into an overhead compartment, but large enough to carry a couple of outfits, a laptop and your toiletries. Again, this type of bag should be no larger than 45 x 25 x 56cm (WDH) including handles and wheels.

What sort of bag should I take for a week or more?

For longer trips, a large suitcase is probably the best option. This type of bag usually measures somewhere around 67cm tall and will need to be checked in so that it can be transported in the hold.

How to pack a suitcase step by step

1. Invest in a good case

Buying a proper hard-shell suitcase with wheels, an extendable handle and perhaps even a combination lock is the first thing you should do if you’re looking to make packing and travelling easier and more efficient. They’re nice and easy to transport around the airport, great for keeping valuables protected and they’re less forgiving than soft cases, making it almost impossible to overpack.

2. Make a packing list

When it comes to travel, lists are your friend. Knowing ahead of time exactly what you need and being able to tick it off as you go takes the guesswork out of packing and can alleviate some of the potential for stress, forgotten items and being underprepared.

3. Start small

“Just like Parkinson’s Law applies to tasks expanding to take as much time as allowed for their completion, so does your gear expand to fit the size of your suitcase,” says Geoff. “Start with a smaller bag and force yourself to reduce until your stuff fits – you’ll be surprised by how much you can eliminate if you have to.”

4. Roll, don’t fold

Rolling clothes instead of folding them up can help to save space. It’s also less likely to leave your clothing crumpled and creased when you arrive at your destination.

5. Heavy items at the bottom

Packing your heavy items at the bottom of the case near the wheels is a good idea for a few reasons. Firstly, it will keep the centre of gravity lower, which means your case is less likely to be imbalanced and topple over. Secondly, it means your lighter items won’t get crushed and crumpled under the weight of the heavier stuff.

6. Treat it like Tetris

Be methodical about how you arrange your things, and try to make sure you use every bit of available space. You can put things inside your shoes to save room, for example. Or you could put all your largest items in first and use smaller bits to fill the gaps.

7. Use packing cubes

Using packing cubes is another way to help maximise space while keeping your belongings organised at the same time. These little zip-up fabric containers usually come in packs of a few different sizes which you can use to separate things like socks and underwear, tops, dirty laundry and toiletries. It’s a great way to ensure you’re organised from the minute you open your case.

8. Stash valuables and smaller items

If you’re taking valuables such as cash, jewellery or a particularly fancy watch, make sure to stash them somewhere safe and secure. This is a good time to make use of any little zippered compartments your suitcase might have. Or alternatively, you could put them in a zip pocket of a jacket and keep it folded somewhere in the middle of the case where it will be protected.

9. Wear what you can

“Wear your bulkiest clothes on the plane,” suggests Geoff. “Your bag only needs to fit the airline’s dimensions when you go through the gate. You can reduce the size of your carry-on by wearing your largest pair of shoes, jacket or other bulky clothes. You can even put heavy gear like chargers and tablets in your pockets while you board to reduce the size and weight of your carry-on.”

10. Pack a pillowcase

A genius laundry hack is to pack a pillowcase that you can use as a makeshift laundry hamper while you’re away. It will help you to keep your clothes organised, and it’s more environmentally friendly than using a plastic bag or bin liner.

