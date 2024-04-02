How to roll clothes for packing: Get smart and save suitcase space

Knowing how to roll clothes for packing is vital if you want to maximise space in your suitcase or luggage bag next time you travel. It’s a simple skill, but one that can completely change the way you pack. If you’re looking to take your new best suitcase on its first outing, then you might be wondering the best way to pack it.

Get it right and you could switch to a smaller bag, find yourself with more room for extra bits and souvenirs and experience less stress, thanks to a better organised case with zero wasted space.

But why is rolling clothes better than folding them? Does it help to keep them crease-free while travelling? How should different types of garments be dealt with? Below we’ll answer all of these questions so your next packing experience is as painless as possible.

Is it better to roll or fold clothes?

“Rolling clothes is a great way to save space in your bag,” says Geoff Grisdale, packing expert and founder of blog and video channel One Bag Travels. “Clothes tend to be the majority of what you pack – folding helps keep them organised, but doesn’t do much for compressing them. By rolling, you pack your clothes into the smallest space possible, which means they take up less room. This allows you to pack everything into a smaller bag – an important consideration if you’re flying on budget airlines that don’t allow a cabin bag.”