Liquid allowance in hand luggage: How much can you take on board your flight?

If you’re an infrequent flyer, you may not be crystal clear on the regulations covering liquid allowance in hand luggage. There are strict rules regarding liquids and, specifically, how much you can carry aboard. If you’re not aware of them, you could find yourself in a stressful, but easily preventable, situation at airport security.

The rules in the UK are set to be relaxed in June 2024 but, for now, the liquid allowance for hand luggage on commercial flights is still relatively small. That said, there are some exceptions, such as for medications or items purchased after security from the airport’s duty-free shop.

To demystify the rules governing flying with liquids, we’ve answered some of the most common questions and laid out the key information below. Keep reading to brush up on the dos and don’ts before your next flight.

What counts as a ‘liquid’?

You can probably take a pretty good guess as to which things are classed as liquids, but there are a few inclusions that might catch you out. For the avoidance of doubt, here are the main substances that are subject to restrictions on commercial flights to and from the UK.

Drinks

Whether it’s a can of Coke or a simple bottle of tap water, all drinks come under the category of liquids.

Liquid/semi-liquid foods

Whatever you’re planning to snack on mid-flight – yoghurt, soup or syrup – if it’s not a solid, there will be restrictions.