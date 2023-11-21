Our FAVOURITE Samsonite suitcase is far cheaper for Black Friday

One of the suitcase’s most notable features is its abundance of pockets, compartments and dividers. This array of storage options surpasses what most other suitcases offer, making the Samsonite S’Cure an organiser’s dream. Whether you’re packing for a short business trip or a lengthy vacation, the suitcase’s design ensures that every item has its place, making packing and unpacking a breeze.

Weighing 4.1kg, the Samsonite S’Cure Spinner is not the lightest option available, but it compensates with its Flowlite outer material and aluminium wheel handle tubes. These materials contribute to the suitcase’s overall lightness relative to its size and versatility. It strikes an ideal balance between being lightweight enough for easy manoeuvrability and sturdy enough to withstand the rigours of travel.