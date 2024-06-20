Trunki Kids Ride-On Suitcase review: The best children’s luggage to make travelling fun

Most of the brands featured in our best suitcase and best hand luggage roundups now make luggage for children, so you won’t be short of options when taking your tot on holiday. But one children’s suitcase stands head and shoulders (knees and toes) above the rest, at least in terms of profile: Trunki.

The Trunki Kids Ride-On Suitcase launched in the UK in 2006 and received the infamous “I’m out” from the TV investors of Dragons’ Den. Since then, it’s become a ubiquitous sight at the airport and spawned many imitators. But with a Trunki suitcase costing over £40, is it too expensive for something your child may outgrow by primary school?

For this review, I enlisted the help of my neighbour Jan (5), his sister Maria (7) and their mum Eva to put a bright green “Dudley the Dinosaur” Trunki through its paces. We set out to discover whether Trunki is a cute gimmick or could genuinely transform the travel experience for young families.