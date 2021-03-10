Best eyelash serum 2021: The best serums for longer, stronger lashes

It is often said that the eyes are the windows to the soul; if that's the case, then eyelashes are the frames that make these windows look their best. Perhaps because eyes are one of the features that remain visible in these masked-up times, there’s a lot of focus on lashes at the moment – and, even if you’re somewhere that doesn't require you to wear a mask, adding length and volume to eyelashes is a simple way to make eyes pop.

Of course, there are temporary ways to thicken and lengthen eyelashes, like a slick of mascara, a pack of false eyelashes, or beautician-applied eyelash extensions that last around a month. Many of us are looking for longer-term ways to improve our natural lashes, though, and eyelash serums are one solution. They promise a way to care for and condition the eyelashes Mother Nature gave us, so we can help them look and feel their best with or without makeup. There’s a range of conditioning serums on the market which promise longer and stronger lashes. So, which will give you the biggest natural flutter?

How to choose the best eyelash serum for you

How do eyelash serums work?

Like all hairs on your body, eyelashes follow a predictable cycle of growth before naturally falling out (shedding). Eyelash serums work by coating lashes and the eyelid near the lash root with a blend of conditioning ingredients designed to strengthen the eyelash so that it stays in the follicle for longer. This will in turn lead to the eyelash growing longer before it sheds.

Many serums also add volume to the eyelash in the same way that a conditioning hair treatment does to the hair on your head, plumping up the individual hairs with oils and peptides. Softer, conditioned eyelash hairs are also less likely to snap at the ends, again promoting length and volume. Finally, many serums include ingredients designed to stimulate the hair follicle and invigorate growth, again boosting the length that your lashes will attain before they shed.

What ingredients will the serum contain?

Most lash serums will contain at least one kind of peptide: protein-boosting amino acids that are naturally present in the skin and help boost hair density. You’ll also often find keratin, which is the protein that builds skin, hair and nails; Biotin to nourish hair and promote growth; and vitamins and botanical ingredients to stimulate the follicle and improve hair health, as well as moisturising oils and hydrators such as hyaluronic acid to improve lash volume.

How do I apply my eyelash serum?

Eyelash serum is applied using either a brush (such as you might find in a liquid eyeliner), or a wand (as you’d use to apply a mascara). You might find one method of application easier than the other, so we’ve noted below which applicator each serum uses.

Apply your serum after cleansing and before eye cream or other moisturisers. Use the brush or wand to apply the serum to your upper lash line only, working close to the roots. One dip should be enough; avoid using more than this or applying to the lower lash line, as this may cause the product to get into your eyes, which can cause irritation.

Most lash serums require only one application daily, although some recommend use twice daily and we’ve noted below if this is the case. You might find it simplest to apply after cleansing and before moisturising at night. If using eyelash serum in the morning, wait around 15 minutes for it to be absorbed before applying mascara or other makeup.

Once you’ve attained the desired results (typically with six to eight weeks of regular use) you’ll need to continue using your serum two or three times a week to maintain length and volume.

How much should I spend?

As with almost any beauty product there’s a sizable range of prices for eyelash serums, with budget products starting at less than £20 and luxury serums selling for over £100. How much you spend will depend in part on the effect you’re after: simpler formulas will condition and nourish lashes and help boost growth by reducing breakage, while pricier serums contain active ingredients that promise growth at the cellular level.

You’ll also have a range of price options when it comes to non-active ingredients. Luxury formulas may feel silkier, smell nicer, or come in nicer packaging but, ultimately, any product that promotes healthier lashes will help them to appear thicker, longer and glossier. We’ve listed our favourites below at a range of price points.

The best eyelash serums to buy in 2021

1.RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner: Best eyelash serum for lash growth

Price: £97 | Buy now from Amazon



Arguably the best-known premium eyelash serum, RevitaLash boasts both clinical credentials and an inspiring backstory, having been created by Dr Michael Brinkenhoff to help his wife Gayle recover her lashes following successful treatment for breast cancer. The serum contains a blend of peptides and Biotin to improve the density and strength of each eyelash hair, and botanicals including ginseng to stimulate growth. At £97 for a six-month supply, the product isn’t cheap, but it’s known to be effective and celebrities including Meghan Markle wax lyrical about the serum’s lash-growing powers. Apply once daily to see results within six weeks.

Key features — Package size: 3.5ml; Active ingredients: Biotin, calendula, ginseng, camellia; Applicator type: brush

2. L'Oreal Paris Clinically Proven Lash Serum: Best eyelash serum under £20

Price: £15 | Buy now from Amazon



A more budget-friendly option than the popular-but-pricey RevitaLash, L’Oreal’s lash serum promises slightly less dramatic effects than its big-name competitor but will still plump up lash volume with moisturising hyaluronic acid, castor oil and strengthening Vitamin B5. The integral brush makes application easy, and L’Oreal recommends application twice per day. Lashes will look fuller and, as the conditioning formula discourages breakage, regular use will promote longer lashes. A great budget option.

Key features — Package size: 2ml; Active ingredients: Castor oil, sodium hyaluronate, Vitamin B5; Applicator type: brush

3. M2 Beauté Eyelash Activating Serum: Best eyelash serum for volume

Price: £108 | Buy now from Amazon



A premium product at a premium price, German brand M2 Beauté’s potent serum promises fuller, thicker lashes with a single daily swipe. The contents include moisturising hyaluronic acid, together with Biotin and panthenol to help reduce breakage, as well as the amino acid Proline to help build strength and volume. Expect to see an improvement in both length and lash density in just four to six weeks.

Key features — Package size: 5ml; Active ingredients: Biotin, proline, panthenol, hyaluronic acid; Applicator type: brush

4. uklash Eyelash Conditioning Serum: Best vegan eyelash serum

Price: £38 | Buy now from uklash



uklash offers an excellent mid-price option using vegan and cruelty-free ingredients. This hypoallergenic formula combining Biotin, hyaluronic acid, healing Vitamin E and natural extracts is easy to use with its eyeliner-style brush. Swipe on once a day to see initial results within four to eight weeks, and full results after three months. There’s a 90-day money-back guarantee if you don’t see fuller and more fluttery lashes within this time.

Key features — Package size: 3ml; Active ingredients: Bioton, Pentapeptide-17, Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin E; Applicator type: brush

Buy now from uklash

5. RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum: Best eyelash serum under £50

Price: £26 | Buy from Amazon



A good mid-price alternative to uklash, RapidLash is one of the best-known serums on the market. The formula contains Biotin and Panthenol to strengthen and condition lashes, together with nourishing pumpkin seed extract and soybean oil. Eyelashes will appear longer, thicker and darker with four to six weeks of regular use; for best results use once daily for eight weeks before switching to maintenance usage two or three times a week.

Key features — Package size: 3ml; Active ingredients: Sodium Hyaluronate, Biotin, Panthenol, pumpkin seed extract; Applicator type: brush

6. Neutrogena Healthy Lashes Lash Enhancer Serum: Best eyelash serum on the high street

Price: £20 | Buy now from Amazon



Neutrogena’s conditioning lash serum, infused with biotin and peptides, promises to soften lashes and enhance length by reducing breakage. The product does an effective job of conditioning at an affordable price, and has a silky feel and pleasant aroma. Neutrogena recommends applying twice a day for noticeable results in four weeks. A great no-frills choice to add to your basket when you’re next in the health and beauty aisle.

Key features — Package size: 2.5g; Active ingredients: Panthenol, Biotin, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1; Applicator type: brush

7. Lipocils Expert Talika Collector’s Edition: Best-looking on your dressing table

Price: £41 | Buy now from Amazon



Lipocil’s eyelash formula includes the natural ingredients witch hazel, apple, nettle, horse chestnut and St. John's wort to condition lashes and stimulate growth, alongside strengthening peptides and silk proteins. Lipocils Expert also contains coleus forskohlii, which is a melanin-boosting ingredient that promises to promote natural lash pigmentation for darker, thicker-looking lashes. To celebrate 10 years since Lipocil Expert’s launch, this Collector’s Edition comes in a funky bottle that will look great on your nightstand or dressing table. Stroke the healing formula onto lashes with the mascara-style wand twice per day for 28 days to see longer, darker and stronger lashes.

Key features — Package size: 10ml; Active ingredients: Peptide complex, silk protein, natural extracts including coleus forskohlii; Applicator type: mascara wand

8. Lip Bar Lash Flash Strengthening Mascara: Best combination lash conditioner and mascara

Price: £10 plus shipping | Buy now from the Lip Bar



Want the conditioning effects of an eyelash serum together with the instant length and volume of a mascara? Cult US brand Lip Bar has the answer, in the shape of its Lash Flash mascara with Green Tea extract and Jojoba seed oil. Used over time, the mascara will add natural length to lashes by discouraging breakage, while doing the usual cosmetic job of adding instant length every time you apply. Lash Flash currently ships from the US (international shipping fees apply); for a product based closer to home, try the similar Max Factor Lash Revival

Key features — Package size: 7.5 ml; Active ingredients: Green Tea extract, jojoba seed oil, castor seed oil; Applicator type: mascara wand

Buy now from the Lip Bar