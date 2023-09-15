Best cream blusher 2023: Cream, liquid and gel blushers from just £9

Powder blusher is great for a classic matte look, but for a healthy glow and natural, dewy finish, you really can’t beat a cream blusher. Simple to apply and super-flattering, cream blusher can be worn alone or over a light blemish balm (BB) cream for a fresh and healthy flush of colour that makes you look like you just got back from an invigorating walk.

Cream blusher, as a concept, isn’t especially new: liquid blushers made from crushed berries and sandalwood extract date back to the Roman era. Taking a degree of inspiration from these natural cheek paints of the past, modern cream formulas not only blend seamlessly for a beautifully natural look, but also boast skin-loving ingredients to hydrate, nourish and protect, helping your skin look its best from the inside out.

Cream and liquid blushers have a sheer finish and are easy to blend and build layer by layer, so you can add as much colour as you like. As they’re more hydrating than powder and won’t fall into lines and creases, they’re particularly good for dry and mature skins. Slightly denser gel and stick formulas can also be a good choice for oilier skins.

We’ve picked our favourite cream, liquid and gel blushers in a range of formulas to suit your skin type and budget.

How to choose the best cream blusher for you

What types of cream blusher are there?

Cream blusher is similar in texture to a concealer and usually comes in a palette or stick. Cream blushers appear very pigmented in the package but become sheer when applied to the cheeks, and typically give a dewy, slightly shimmery finish.

Liquid blusher is more fluid than a cream and usually comes in a tube or applicator bottle. Liquid blushers give a very pretty, natural finish that’s slightly more matte than a dewy cream.

Gel (or jelly) blusher is denser than a cream blusher and is great for oily skins (or for all skins in hot, humid weather), as the slightly dryer formula won’t simply slide off. Gel blusher is a great way to get a sheer version of long-wearing colour.

Should I choose a cream blusher or a powder blusher?

Powder blusher is great for a very classic, matte look, and sits very well with other powder products. So, if you’re doing a look with full coverage foundation, bronzer and pressed powder, a powder blusher will blend well with the rest of your make-up. Oilier skins might prefer the mattifying effect of the powder. Powder blusher is better suited to a stronger, more graphic application and also tends to last longer on a single application.