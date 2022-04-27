The best eyelash curlers 2022: Lengthen and lift lashes in only a few strokes

Is an eyelash curler really an essential part of your beauty arsenal? Often overlooked when it comes to makeup application, this must-have beauty tool is a great way to frame eyes, delivering lifted and lengthened lashes and, with a coat of mascara, some drama that’s sure to draw attention to your eyes. Even if you’re someone who prefers to live their daily life makeup-free, curled lashes are great for achieving a fanned-out, wide-awake look.

But with so many shapes and sizes of eyelash curlers available, with models coming in at various price points as well, where do you start looking for the right tool for you? A good curler will have an ergonomic shape, super-soft pads and a non-slip grip, as well as other features that help you to achieve that lifted look.

So to discover the best eyelash curlers for your budget, lash length and eye shape, read on.

Best eyelash curler: At a glance

How to choose the best eyelash curler

What is an eyelash curler?

Used on the upper lashes, eyelash curlers are most often made of metal, with a silicone or rubber pad that supports lashes as they’re sandwiched between the two sections of the curling tool. For hygiene reasons, you should aim to replace this pad every three to six months, and clean it with an alcohol wipe following every use.

How do I use an eyelash curler?

First and foremost, be extra careful. It goes without saying that curlers can put strain on lashes if you tug too hard. Second, always use eyelash curlers on clean and dry lashes, certainly before applying your mascara – wet mascara is more likely to encourage lashes to become stuck on the pad, while dry mascara could cause breakage.

Ensure all your top lashes are on the pad and gently clamp the curler together, getting as close to the root of your eyelashes as possible, without it feeling uncomfortable. Hold for around 10 seconds, gently lifting upwards as you go, and repeat on the other eye before finishing with your favourite mascara.

What are eyelash curlers good for?

The act of clamping and positioning your lashes upwards gives the illusion of bigger and brighter eyes. You can maximise the look with mascara, but even those who choose to keep their lashes naked will reap the benefits of a more wide-eyed look. Lashes will look lifted, curled and more defined, so they’re particularly good for peepers with straight or short hairs.

From cheap and cheerful budget buys to some makeup artist favourites, here’s our list of the best eyelash curlers you can buy right now.

The best eyelash curlers you can buy in 2022

1. Brushworks Eyelash Curler: The best budget eyelash curler

Price: £3.99 | Buy now from Feel Unique



This ergonomically designed pair of eyelash curlers from the makeup tool experts at Brushworks offer up a super-controlled grip and precise curl, and we love that the pink cushion allows you to see your lashes as you curl them. They fit comfortably in the hand and come with a clear clip that holds them together for compact storage. Upon use, we saw lashes with extra height, which meant our mascara applied like a dream. Unfortunately, there aren’t any replacement cushions included in the pack, but perhaps that’s to be expected at this bargain price.

2. Tweezerman Curl 60° Eyelash Curler: The best overall eyelash curler

Price: £18 | Buy now from Tweezerman



With a super-lightweight frame, a relaxed grip and three replacement cushions, the Curl 60° from Tweezerman is a great purchase, no matter your eye shape, but they work particularly well on round eyes. If you’re someone who has problems capturing those outer lashes, the wide opening on this pair of curlers will enable you to capture every hair – without pinching or bending. The hypoallergenic silicone pads won’t cause irritation or stickiness, making these curlers a great option for those with sensitive eyes, too. Our lashes were evenly lifted with a natural-looking curl.

3. Hourglass Lash Curler: The best luxury eyelash curlers

Price: £30 | Buy now from Feel Unique



With their aesthetically pleasing angular frame and luxe gold colour, these curlers from Hourglass certainly look great – but they do the job, too. The ergonomic design of the handles makes them a joy to use, and for maximum lift and curl, the packaging recommends gently pressing along the lashes as you work upwards from root to tip. So that’s exactly what we did – and the result was a seriously wide-eyed effect, even without mascara. When we added mascara, the results were even more dramatic. If you’re planning on making lash curlers a key part of your daily makeup application, these are a great investment.

4. Dior Backstage Eyelash Curler: The best eyelash curlers for short lashes

Price: £20 | Buy now from Boots



Our favourite thing about these cult curlers is the super-sturdy, easy-to-grip handles. That said, they also achieve a great curl; we were able to get close to the lash-line without the worry of pinching. The fact we were able to get so close makes them handy for those with even the shortest of lashes. The cushioned pad is soft, almost bouncy, to the point it’s almost impossible to squeeze too hard. There’s also one replacement cushion included in the pack. They even clip shut for more compact storage.

5. Eylure Lash Curler: The best eyelash curlers for beginners

Price: £4.99 | Buy now from Feel Unique



As the home of falsies, Eylure knows a thing or two about lashes. We love the sleek matte black finish of this pair – it makes them feel far more expensive than they are. We found them easy to use, with a relaxed grip, and particularly welcomed the look of our lashes after use; they were evenly fanned and lifted. They offered up a nice curl, too, especially after a couple of goes. Overall, a great purchase at a brilliant price, with a spare cushion that clips onto the curler itself, so you don’t lose it. Genius.

6. Kevyn Aucoin The Eyelash Curler: The best eyelash curler for straight lashes

Price: £17 | Buy now from SpaceNK



This universal design has some serious lash-amping abilities, making them great for those who have the length but are looking for extra lift and curl. The curlers feel sturdy yet lightweight and easy to grip, and we love the gentle red rubber cushion against the silver frame. The finger holes are perhaps a little on the small side, but we were able to get close to the lash line without pinching, with the curler separating lashes beautifully to offer good definition before mascara. This product has a devoted following, including many makeup artists themselves – and we can see why.

