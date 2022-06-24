Best makeup removers 2022: Wipe away the day and leave skin squeaky clean

To achieve a bright, glowing complexion, you need to start with the basics – and that requires you to stick to the golden rule of removing your makeup and SPF every night. Ideally, this should be the first step in your evening routine, so skin can repair itself while you sleep. Failure to thoroughly cleanse skin can lead to clogged pores, resulting in acne breakouts, dullness and even premature ageing. And those expensive serums and moisturisers you’ve bought to apply afterwards? They’ll be pretty much redundant if you skip the initial cleanse, since those products won’t be effectively absorbed.

So, for those occasions you just want to crawl straight into bed and fall face-first into a pillow (we know, we’ve been there), we’ve found an array of hardworking cleansers that ensure makeup removal is super-easy – giving you zero excuses for racoon eyes the following morning. Trust us, your skin will thank you for it.

What types of makeup removers are there?

Makeup removers come in many guises, most of which are either oil- or water-based, or bi-phase (a water-based cleanser that contains potent oils to remove even the clingiest of mascaras).

Micellar waters are a popular choice since they effectively remove even the most stubborn of makeup in a few simple swipes of a saturated cotton pad, without the need to rinse. The micelles – or oil molecules – present in these formulas help draw out impurities and often contain hydrating ingredients to boost skin health. That said, we’d always recommend following up with a separate cleanser to really get to work beneath the pores.

Meanwhile, cleansing balms and oils attract dirt and makeup like a magnet, plus they noticeably soften and hydrate the skin more than any other cleanser, including nourishing ingredients such as vitamin E. Some will transform into a light milky lather or translucent oil to dissolve makeup, which you can then remove with a washcloth.

And finally, in an era where we should be making more sustainable swaps, the use of reusable pads – made from microfibre, bamboo or organic cotton – is on the rise. There’s a range of brands that claim to gently buff away makeup without the need for cleanser, and these make a great planet-friendly alternative to makeup wipes.

How to choose the right makeup remover for your skin type

Since the whole point of removing your makeup is to prevent breakouts, it’s important to choose the right formula for your skin type. Sensitive souls should stick with a gentle cleanser – light, creamy and milky formulations containing ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid and emollients – to support the skin’s barrier rather than stripping it. Avoid products containing alcohol, fragrance and sodium lauryl sulphate, since they can be harsh on delicate skin. Similarly, those with dry skin should consider giving their complexion a deep but gentle cleanse with a balm rich in hydrating oils, which will remove all traces of makeup and dirt while maintaining the skin’s natural balance.

Contrary to popular belief, oils and balms can also work well on oily skin. Look for formulas that are non-comedogenic (lanolin and coconut oil are common culprits), while jojoba, grapeseed and sunflower seed oil all get huge ticks for spot-prone complexions. Water-based products such as cleansing waters and foaming gels also work well because they help to manage excess oil; but if you’re prone to acne, then you should also follow up with a thorough second cleanse.

How much should I spend?

For most people, makeup removal will be the first step in their evening routine, and it doesn’t require you to spend an awful lot. Most of our favourites sit within the £13 to £18 price range – but, as you’ll discover below, there are some great budget buys that perform just as well as their more-expensive counterparts.

However, if you’re someone who prefers a more pared-back routine because you wear very little makeup day-to-day, or you have a very specific skin type that would benefit from a little extra TLC, a formula with added benefits – such as antioxidants, exfoliating fruit enzymes and ceramides – may be worth the investment.

The best makeup removers you can buy

1. Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm: The best makeup remover for stubborn makeup

Price: £25 (125ml)



When it comes to removing a full-face of makeup, this bestselling fragrance-free balm does all the hard work, so you don’t have to. Formulated to suit all skin types, it gets to work instantly, transforming from a solid balm to a super-light oil that gently dissolves layers of eye makeup, sunscreen and surface oil with minimal effort. It’s also easy to rinse off, although we’d recommend using a flannel or muslin cloth to help remove all traces. It certainly feels like a luxury option and is well worth its mid-range price tag.

2. RoC Multi-Action Milk Make-Up Remover: The best makeup remover for eyes and lips

Price: £13 (400ml)



Milky cleansers are great for sensitive skin, and while there are lots out there, this is a front-runner for us because it truly makes light work of mascara, stubborn eyeliner and lipstick. Claiming to cleanse, tone and moisturise in one, it’s also gentle on the most sensitive of eyes – our tester reported no stinging or redness, and it took just two cotton pads to get everything off. A third pad left skin feeling clean as a whistle and soft to the touch. This product is also excellent value; a little goes a long way, so it will take a while to make a dent in the whopping 400ml bottle.

3. JoJo Glow Reusable Makeup Remover Pads: Best eco-friendly option

Price: £18 (pack of three)



When it comes to makeup-removing sorcery, these reusable pads are quite magical. The microfibres effectively lift makeup without the need for a cleanser, although they’ll also pair brilliantly with your favourite micellar water or toner as a sustainable alternative to disposable cotton pads. Soak in water, and just a few swipes will be sufficient to remove surface impurities. The texture is wonderfully soft on skin and the pads are also gentle on the eyes – hold over stubborn mascara for a few seconds to loosen and it should come away easily. And if you’re worried about washing them, don’t be. You can throw these in the washing machine up to 200 times for easy cleaning, and they come out as soft as the day you bought them.

4. La Roche-Posay Rosaliac Make-Up Remover Gel: The best makeup remover for sensitive skin

Price: £13 (200ml)



When it comes to catering for sensitive complexions, French pharmacy label La Roche-Posay is leading the charge with this gentle, textured gel cleanser formulated with redness- and breakout-prone skin in mind. It’s also a no-rinse cleanser, making it the perfect companion for travellers. The gel feels cooling and non-sticky upon application, and effectively removes skin impurities in a single step, without the need for intensive rubbing or tugging. Our tester, who suffers with particularly sensitive eyes, found this perfectly tolerable on the delicate eye area and loved the fact there was no residue left behind, but found that it was perhaps too gentle to effectively remove waterproof mascara.

5. Mara Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil: The best makeup remover for glowing skin

Price: £50 (120ml)



Cleansing your skin with oil may seem counter-intuitive, and yet – spoiler alert – like attracts like, so it’s actually one of the most effective ways to dissolve oil-based makeup and sunscreen without stripping moisture from your skin. This luxury cleansing oil from Mara goes one step further, lightly exfoliating and hydrating too, thanks to the addition of fruit enzymes and marine botanicals. It’s certainly lighter than most oils; massage into dry skin and it successfully removes all traces of makeup while feeling wonderfully pampering. The secret weapon is squalane, which is similar in structure to the skin’s own sebum, making it super-effective at breaking down dirt and makeup. It also doesn’t leave a greasy slick around your eyes that clouds your vision, as some oils do.

6. Herbal Essentials Himalayan Infused Micellar Water: The best makeup remover for hydration

Price: £15 (200ml)



You’ll find a wealth of micellar waters out there that are great for removing impurities and eye makeup, but what makes Herbal Essentials’ formula different is its base ingredient: pure Himalayan spring water, which is packed with minerals such as potassium and magnesium to keep skin healthy. As well as successfully removing all traces of makeup – including stubborn mascara – this cleanser feels super-hydrating and contains vitamin B5 to condition and purify the skin. Another notable ingredient is betaine, which is known to soothe and calm, so this could also be great for those who suffer with redness or irritation.

7. Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm: The best makeup remover for acne-prone skin

Price: £32 (100ml)



With a solid, waxy texture that transforms into a silky oil on contact with fingertips, then a milky lather on the skin, this dreamy balm isn’t only free of essential oils that might aggravate acne, but it contains papaya enzymes to gently exfoliate, plus hydrating sunflower seed oil to effortlessly remove makeup without stripping. And it really is effortless. Our tester commented that skin not only felt wonderfully clean and clear after use, but super-soft to the touch, too. We also love that it comes with a handy (and hygienic) spatula for application.

