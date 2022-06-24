Best Maybelline mascara 2022: Lift, plump and lengthen your lashes

Did you know that the story of Maybelline began in 1913 when Mabel Williams applied a mixture of Vaseline and coal dust to her eyelashes? Maybelline's website explains that Mabel was hoping to win the affections of a man – although in other tellings, the year is 1915 and Mabel is using this unorthodox method to cover eyebrows and lashes singed by a kitchen stove fire! No matter which version you prefer, the end result was the same: amazed by his sister's resourcefulness, a young Thomas Williams set to work commercialising the formula for women around the globe.

And so Maybelline New York was born, and over a hundred years later it’s one of the leading high street makeup brands. So what better brand to turn to when searching for a new mascara? From the classic Great Lash mascara to the new Colossal Curl Bounce, we’ve cherry picked five of the best Maybelline mascaras to help you choose the right one for you and your lashes.

How to choose the best Maybelline mascara for you

Why does Maybelline have so many mascaras?

With over 100 years as one of the leading makeup brands on the market, you’d expect Maybelline to offer a wide choice of products, and especially a staple makeup bag item such as mascara.

Maybelline’s vast range provides many different formulas and brush shapes for many different lash requirements. From volumising and plumping, to subtle lifting and fanning, Maybelline has a mascara for everyone.

How do I know which mascara is best for me?

If you’re looking for volume, choose a mascara with a thick, plump comb. No bells or whistles, just the classic shaped brush that’s slightly fat and loaded with product. For those wanting a more subtle, defined finish, keep it simple and opt for a thinner brush with shorter bristles as this will be easier to get into the roots of the lashes. A curved or curly brush will grab lashes a little better and will therefore be great for lengthening and lifting. If you want your mascara to stay put, choose a waterproof one which is designed to have more staying power.

How much should I spend?

The main reason why we love Maybelline mascaras so much is the fact that they all cost under £20. In fact, most of them are even under £15. Affordable mascaras that work is, quite frankly, where it’s at – because who needs to pay more than £20 on something you’re likely to wear every day? The classic Maybelline Great Lash Mascara is only £5.99, and even their newest on the market is just over a tenner. Maybelline has shown that a mascara shouldn’t need to cost the earth to prove it works.

The best Maybelline mascaras in 2022

1. Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara: The best Maybelline mascara for one coat

If you’re in a hurry and need a very quick slick of lash-glam, Maybelline’s newest offering to the market is the perfect option. This is because it’s thick, instantly lifting and doesn’t require anything more than one coat. Even if you wanted to go back and add a second layer, the formula dries so quickly (so you can ‘apply ‘n go’) that anything over the top will just cause clumps, which this mascara is definitely not designed to do. The slightly curved brush separates lashes beautifully and this shape also means you don’t need an eyelash curler as it guides lashes upwards as you apply. And the other great thing is that they actually stay there until you tell them otherwise - smudging not included. It’s a win-win.

2. Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara: The best lifting Maybelline mascara

Sky high is definitely the right name for this mascara. The skinny brush with slightly stubby bristles is loaded with satisfyingly wet formula when you bring it out of the tube and as you apply it onto your lashes, you instantly notice higher, perkier lashes that point up towards the sky. Two layers is just enough for a plump, volumised finish and the small size of the comb enables you to get into the root of your lashes easily making for a beautifully defined finish. Clump-factor – zero. Smudge-factor - zero. Curl, lift and lash separation factor – sky high (if you’ll pardon the pun).

3. Maybelline Great Lash Mascara: The best affordable Maybelline mascara

This is the mascara that proves you don’t have to spend a day’s wages on getting your perfect lash look. In fact, it costs less than what some might spend on takeaway coffees for a week (and it lasts longer than a cuppa, too). Introducing Maybelline’s most classic mascara – it’s not all-singing, definitely not all-dancing but who needs gimmicks when you’ve got this? The brush is perfectly formed for precision, the formula is wet enough to glide through the lashes but not so wet that it doesn’t hold them in place. Lashes are lifted, curled and volumised all in one stroke and when it comes to removing it, it comes off just as easily as it went on. We know a bargain when we see one.

4. Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift Mascara: The best thickening Maybelline mascara

The word ‘falsies’ in the title of this mascara might seem a little misleading considering there is no glue involved and not a fake lash in sight. But when you’ve tried this once, a set of false lashes will be at the very bottom of your shopping list. At first it’s a little clumsy – the bumpy brush designed to grab each and every lash is large and therefore quite difficult to control. But after a few layers, you can see why it’s been named after false lashes. The thickness is brilliant – it’s amazing how it builds in the blink of an eye. One minute you’re wondering why you bothered and the next you’ve got yourself some serious volume. Slowly but surely, lashes are beautifully elongated, fanned and curled leaving you with a fabulously glamorous ‘falsies’ finish. Have patience with this one – it’s worth the wait.

5. Maybelline Colossal Lengthening and Volumising Waterproof Mascara: The best waterproof Maybelline mascara

Not many waterproof mascaras will survive a dive into a pool or a long shower (well, certainly not ones that you don’t need a lottery win to afford), and this one certainly isn’t an exception. However, get caught short in the rain, watch a teary movie or suffer during hayfever season and you’ve got yourself a winner. The mascara itself is pleasing. It provides ample volume, good lash separation and a decent plump finish. The bonus is that you’d be hard pushed to remove it easily (which is everything a waterproof mascara should be!) Be quick with your coats – it dries quickly – but get the timing just right and you’ll be happy with the results.

