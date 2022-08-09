Best eye primer 2022: Ensure your eyeshadow stays crease-free all day long

Eye primer has a great way of preventing smudging, creasing, and pigment dropping when used with eyeshadow. Often an overlooked product in the makeup bag, the best eye primer might not seem essential, but you’d be surprised at the difference it makes. An eyeshadow primer is specifically formulated to help extend the life of your makeup, but will also help it go on smoother and in some cases, brighter. Long gone are the days where your concealer acted as an acceptable eyeshadow base. With so many great primers on the market, you’ll no longer have to spend ages creating perfectly blended eye makeup, only for it to smudge into one big blur after just an hour.

If you’re wondering which eye primers are the best of the best, you’re in luck. We've tested several to discover the ones that are guaranteed to help your eye makeup go on smoother and last longer. Whether you're looking for an affordable option, one that's best for eyes that typically crease or fancy treating yourself to something with more of a luxury feel, we’ve got you covered.

Best eye primers: At a glance

How to choose the best eye primer for you

What does eye primer do?

Eye primer usually comes in a liquid, cream-based or putty formula. It's applied to the eyelids before other makeup to help eyeshadow, eyeliner, pigments and glitter go on with ease and look smoother. A good eye primer will also ensure your eyeshadow stays crease-free and doesn't transfer.

Can I use face primer on my eyes?

Nothing is stopping you from using a face primer on your eyes, especially if you apply it all over your face. However, an eyeshadow primer tends to be a little more heavy-duty when it comes to helping product “stick”, as eyelids have to carry a lot of additional product and pigment. Using a face primer will certainly be better than no primer at all, but for the best results, a dedicated eye primer is a must.

The best eye primers to buy in 2022

1. The Beauty Crop Stuck On You Eye Primer: The best affordable eye primer

This eye primer from The Beauty Crop, a brand that has taken TikTok and social media by storm, contains pomegranate seed and keeps the eyelids smooth, while retaining their natural moisture, so you don't need to worry about your eyelids feeling dry and flaky. The soft and creamy formula helps to lock in pigment, so you can apply even the brightest of colours without worrying. It’s easy to apply with your finger and if you find that you get on well with it, you can purchase a multipack and save yourself up to £7.

2. Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion: The best eye primer for oily lids

Perhaps one of the best known eye primers on the beauty scene, this creamy formula will help to keep your eyeshadow crease-free and truly ensures that colour won't budge all day. While this primer is long-lasting, you’ll need to make sure to apply your shadow relatively quickly after applying it, because it dries fast, making some powder tricky to apply.

If you find you have oily lids, you’ll be pleased to know that this primer is also super mattifying and stays that way all day.

3. NARS Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base: The best luxury eye primer

If you want to create a seamless base for your eye makeup, this Nars eye primer can help with securing pigment to your lids without being drying and uncomfortable. The lightweight formula helps to ensure smudge-proof wear and while it is a little pricey, it works.

We like that this primer isn’t super sticky on the lid, which is common with makeup products that act as an adhesive. It has a really luxurious silky feel and lasts all day.

4. Rare Beauty Always An Optimist Weightless Eye Primer: The best quick drying eye primer

This is a popular choice from Rare Beauty, if you tend to wear bright colours and heavy pigment, you'll enjoy using this primer that prevents fading. The tinted peach shade helps colours to stand out on the eyelid, making it perfect for dramatic looks.

You won’t have to wait around for the primer to get tacky either, as this product dries very quickly. It also melts beautifully into the lid, so you can apply your makeup straight away and is gentle on the skin too – perfect for those with any sensitivity.

5. KVD Beauty Shake Primer High-Impact Invisible Eyeshadow Primer: The best eye primer to retain pigment

Not everybody wants an eye primer with a tinted colour, some prefer an invisible backdrop on the eyelid. This vegan liquid primer helps bring out the strong tones of pigment in every shadow, so you can get the effect of wet-brush application without having to dampen your palette. Sometimes, creamy eye primers can mix with your eyeshadow and muddy the colour of the pigment, but this acts as a clear adhesive, so you’re free to go wild with colour.

