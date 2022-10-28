Best hydrating primer 2022: For makeup that stays put

Those with dry skin can often struggle to keep their foundation from becoming cakey and flakey; but the best hydrating primers for dry skin can help overcome these woes, delivering a much-needed moisture boost while keeping your makeup in place. A good hydrating primer will also plump your skin, resulting in an all-day glowy finish – without making your skin oily.

However, the reasons for dry skin vary, and, as such, where one hydrating primer will work wonders for one person, that same formula might not address your issues at all. This is especially true if your skincare routine already includes an array of skin-loving ingredients; too much of one ingredient could cause more harm than good.

So, to help you make an informed choice, we’ve been busy testing a wide range of hydrating primers, with this roundup featuring the very best you can buy. Whether you have sensitive, ageing, or dry skin, read on to discover a bit more about how you choose the best primer for your skin type, plus our top picks.

Best hydrating primer: At a glance

How to choose the best hydrating primer for you

Do I need to use a primer?

Those who have been blessed with flawless, poreless skin that doesn’t become so oily that it fails to keep makeup in place, or particularly dry so that foundation clings to dry patches, are unlikely to need a primer.

For the rest of us, however, using a primer will bring benefits. These include smoothing out imperfections, and blocking oiliness whilst preventing dryness, thereby ensuring that your makeup stays put. In addition, the primers that feature on this list will deliver a much-needed boost of hydration to dry skin, leading to a glowing face of makeup that lasts all day without becoming greasy, flaking off or blocking pores.

What type of formula should I opt for?

When it comes to finding the best hydrating primer, consistency and formulation for your particular skin type is key. This roundup includes a variety of primers; some are of a clear gel consistency that melts into the skin, while others are essentially priming moisturisers.

For dry skin, you need to look for humectants, occlusives and emollients, which draw moisture into the skin and keep it there. You’ll find many a primer will include hyaluronic acid for delivery of hydration, but there are other moisture-boosting ingredients to look out for, too. For example, the Embryolisse Lait-Creme uses emollients such as stearic acid to soften and smooth the skin, while the Illamasqua Hydra Veil primarily uses the humectant glycerin for deeper hydration.

Also, pay attention to the base ingredient of your primer, which will typically be either water, oil or silicone. This is because, if your foundation is water-based and your primer is not (or vice versa), the foundation could separate on your skin, making your makeup look worse than it would without a primer. Essentially, the base of both products need to match, so check the ingredients of your favourite foundation before you purchase a primer to ensure both will work together.

In most cases, the base of a product will be the first ingredient listed. However, if it’s a liquid formula, with the first ingredient listed as water but followed by a silicone (for instance, an ingredient that ends in “-methicone”, “-siloxane”, or “-cone”), it indicates that the foundation is silicone based.

And what about sun protection?

Something to bear in mind when choosing a primer is how it works with your SPF – which should be a key part of everyone’s skincare routine. If you don’t already use sun protection daily, you’re leaving your skin vulnerable to sun damage, which is the leading cause of irreversible premature ageing, fine lines and wrinkles. Take a look at our roundup of the best facial sunscreens for our top recommendations to protect your skin.

While there might be some formulations that include SPF protection, the majority of primers come without. So, in terms of how you would layer the two products, apply sunscreen first and then primer over the top, once the sunscreen has had a few minutes to sink in. If the primer comes in the form of a moisturiser; apply it before sun protection to allow it to sink into your skin properly.

The best hydrating primers you can buy in 2022

1. Illamasqua Hydra Veil Primer: Best hydrating primer

Price: £34 | Buy now from Illamasqua



Primers that offer intense hydration that lasts all day without causing your makeup to slip off are difficult to find. However, Illamasqua has pulled it out of the bag with Hydra Veil. Formulated with two humectants, glycerin and sodium hyaluronate, alongside skin-brightening niacinamide, it’s a hybrid product, delivering both ultra-hydrating skincare and a primer that forms a protective barrier between the skin and environmental pollutants. If you have super-dry skin, the Hydra Veil primer is sure to deliver an extra boost of hydration on top of your moisturiser.

Arriving in a sleek-looking black pot with a small application spoon, you’ll be able to scoop out the formula without contaminating the pot with any germs that might be on your fingers. While on initial inspection the product looks very jelly-like, it’s easily massaged into the skin, without leaving any tacky feeling. A little goes a long way, too, so you’ll need only a pea-sized amount to cover your entire face.

Following application, makeup glided on smoothly and lasted flawlessly throughout the day, making this primer a game-changer for use in colder climates where skin can dry out easily.

Key details – Size: 30ml; Formula type: Gel; Base ingredient: Water; Hydrating ingredient: Glycerin, sodium hyaluronate, niacinamide

Buy now from Illamasqua

2. Transformulas Flawless PhotoGlow: Best primer with sun protection

Price: £55 | Buy now from Sephora



Those looking to invest in a primer that delivers multiple benefits will definitely want to consider the Transformulas Flawless PhotoGlow moisturiser. Not only does it come with SPF30 for sun protection, it delivers hydration deep into the skin while also providing a glowy base for your makeup – rolling what could be a three-step makeup prep routine into one simple application.

Transformulas’ innovative drone delivery system uses X50 anti-ageing technology, which encapsulates active ingredients and delivers them to specific cells to stimulate the production of collagen deep within the skin. Essentially, it gives your skin-cell turnover a boost. In addition, the combination of peptides, vitamins and actives will immediately leave skin glowing on first application, with continued use as a daily moisturiser bringing improvements to the skin over time.

It’s no wonder then that so many people rave of seeing more youthful, glowing skin after just a few weeks of use.

Key details – Size: 50ml; Formula type: Moisturiser; Base ingredient: Silicone, Hydrating ingredients: Squalane, LPD multi-vitamin A, C, D & F

Buy now from Sephora

3. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré: Best affordable multitasking primer

Price: £20 | Buy now from Sephora



The Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is a lightweight hydrating cream that also beautifully primes the skin for makeup. It acts as a moisturiser, leave-on mask and primer, which leaves your skin feeling supple, smooth and hydrated. So, if you’re on the hunt for a boost of moisture in a product that can be used during the day beneath makeup and overnight for deep hydration, this is one to consider. And, since the tube contains 75ml of product, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré delivers fantastic value for money.

As a moisturiser, it accelerates skin renewal, feeding skin with the nutrients it needs to thrive, including essential fatty acids and vitamins. As a lightweight primer, it blurs the skin’s pores, allowing for smooth and even makeup application, giving your finished face a healthy-looking glow.

Those with sensitive skin should note that this product is perfumed, which could cause irritation. Although not at all unpleasant smelling, if you’re prone to breakouts then you might want to consider an alternative. For those who’d like to try the product before investing in a full-sized tube, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is also available in a smaller 15ml or 30ml version.

Key details – Size: 75ml; Formula type: Moisturising primer; Base ingredient: Oil, Hydrating ingredients: Stearic acid, paraffinum liquidum, aloe barbadensis

Buy now from Sephora

4. XX Revolution Hydra FiXX hydrating primer: Best budget hydrating primer

Price: £12 | Buy now from Boots



Revolution products have a reputation for being a bit hit or miss; but this hydrating primer definitely sits in the “hit” category. Formulated with our favourite humectants, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, it draws moisture deeper into the skin, building a glowy, hydrated base on which you can apply your makeup. It’s great for people whose skin is very dry, since it adds a further layer of hydration on top of a moisturiser.

The only downside to this product is that it’s slightly tacky upon application, which means you’ll need to wait for a few minutes to let the product dry before applying your makeup. However, once it’s set in place, pores will be less visible, skin will be more hydrated and, therefore, your makeup will be better prepped to last the day.

At the price it offers superb value, and since it’s a dedicated primer, it should more effectively keep oiliness at bay while blurring pores better than the moisturiser-primer hybrids in this roundup.

Key details – Size: 30ml; Formula type: Gel; Base ingredient: Water, Hydrating ingredients: Glycerin, sodium hyaluronate

Buy now from Boots