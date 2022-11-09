Best long-lasting lipsticks 2022: For a splash of colour that stays put

An eye-popping lip is a great way to elevate your beauty look. Even when you have no other makeup on your face, a swipe of colour on your pout can be transformative, lending an instant confidence and feeling of looking more “put together”. But lipstick can come with its downsides, too, whether that’s melting, feathering, migrating to your teeth or imprinting itself on your coffee cup.

Thankfully, today’s top options consist of sophisticated formulas that not only promise ample colour, but deliver comfortable, long-lasting wear that won’t flake or settle into fine lines. To help you choose a long-lasting lipstick, we’ve tried and tested some of the best. Whichever shade you opt for, this collection of pocket-sized staples will ensure a perfect pout all day and all night.

Best long-lasting lipsticks: At a glance

How to choose the best long-lasting lipstick for you

What’s the best way to apply lipstick?

Sadly, no matter how good your lipstick, you’re certain to run into issues if it isn’t applied on a good base. Well-hydrated lips will ensure your lipstick (particularly those of the matte variety) goes on evenly and doesn’t look chalky.

“Prep your lips with a balm first,” says makeup artist Georgie Murtagh. “I like Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF15. Then use a lip liner over most of your lips to define the shape and give yourself a good base colour.

“Carefully go over with the lipstick of your choice and you’re good to go,” she adds.

The colour of the lip liner you choose will depend on the kind of look you want to achieve. “For example, I like to combine a darker pink/nude liner with a lighter hue in the centre of the lips; the slight outline creates a fuller-looking lip,” says Georgie.

How can I make my lipstick last all day?

“Smooth, hydrated lips and using a lip liner will both work to ensure your lipstick lasts all day and all night, but you could also blot the lips with translucent powder if you want a long-lasting look that’s super matte,” says Georgie. “Drinking through a straw will also help!”

The best long-lasting lipsticks you can buy in 2022

1. Fenty Stunna Lip Paint: Best long-lasting lipstick overall

Price: £18 | Buy now from Boots



Rihanna created these lip paints to last and they really couldn’t be better. The lightweight, quick-drying formula promises 12 hours of wear, but for our tester the colour lasted much longer than that, with it still looking virtually untouched by the end of a full day of eating, drinking, chatting and more.

The colour payoff is incredible. Go easy as you apply: the paint is highly pigmented, and one swipe is enough to deliver ultra-vibrant colour. The applicator, too, is unlike any we’ve seen before, delivering precise application with multiple curves to work with the natural contours of your lips. We tested the coral-coloured Unattached, but there’s a broad spectrum of bold, lip-defining colours available – including a perfect universal red.

Key details – Shade range: 8; Finish: Matte

Buy now from Boots

2. Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick: Best long-lasting lipstick for staying power

Price: £17 | Buy now from Look Fantastic



Stila’s All Day Liquid Lipstick has long been a cult favourite among Stila fans and beauty editors alike, so we had high expectations when putting it under the spotlight. Enriched with hydrating vitamin E and avocado oil, it delivers an intense hit of moisture as well as long-lasting colour, promising 12 hours of continuous wear.

We tested it over the course of a full day, and it continued to look intact well into the evening and beyond, with just one slight top up required that went on smoothly without any cracks, creases or bleeding. Even after food and drink, all it took was a quick blot and our tester’s lips instantly looked refreshed. It’s creamy, highly pigmented and feels divine to wear.

Key details – Shade range: 13; Finish: Creamy/matte

Buy now from Look Fantastic

3. La Perla Matte Silk Lipstick: Best long-lasting lipstick for the perfect red

Price: £47 | Buy now from La Perla Beauty



There’s nothing quite like finding the perfect red lipstick, and for a jolt of classic rouge that caters to every skin tone, the Matte Silk collection from La Perla Beauty is something to behold.

Satin in texture and a slightly pinkish-red in colour, our tester’s favourite was Coral Red. Not only did it offer excellent colour payoff and Hollywood-style glamour in just one sweep, but the lightweight formula stayed locked on the lips for a good eight hours. It also sits well underneath a balm for a softer look and can even double up as a great blush for when you’re on the go!

Key details – Shade range: 12; Finish: Matte

Buy now from La Perla Beauty

4. IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips: Best long-lasting lipstick for hydration

Price: £21 | Buy now from IT Cosmetics



Enjoy all-day colour with a single swipe of this collagen-infused formula that not only promises full coverage and rich pigment, but plumped-looking lips, too.

It’s available in both matte and cream finishes, both of which contain a tri-oil complex (jojoba oil, peppermint oil and sesame seed oil) and collagen to leave your lips feeling smooth and supple while minimising the look of lines on even the driest of pouts. Our tester gave both finishes a try and found it difficult to pick a favourite: the matte has a more lightweight finish, while the cream is extremely buildable while providing long-lasting nourishment.

Key details – Shade range: 18; Finish: Matte or cream

Buy now from IT Cosmetics

5. Max Factor Lipfinity: Best low-maintenance long-lasting lipstick

Price: £11 | Buy now from Boots



Nude lips can be just as sexy as a red pout – and they also tend to be lower maintenance over the course of an evening out since application doesn’t have to be too perfect. That was the thinking when our tester tried Max Factor’s Lipfinity in 160 Iced, although she needn’t have worried since this budget-friendly drugstore favourite required minimal attention throughout the night anyway. The liquid formula clings to your lips, while the balm-like topcoat delivers a slick of hydration and extra staying power.

For the price, Max Factor’s Lipfinity offers excellent value. It’s incredibly comfortable to wear and really does go the distance.

Key details – Shade range: 26; Finish: Matte

Buy now from Boots

6. KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight: Best lightweight long-lasting lipstick

Price: £19 | Buy now from Sephora



This transfer-resistant formula from KVD Beauty was certainly one of the most lightweight lipsticks we tested, proving you don’t have to compromise on long-wear and comfort. It goes on like a liquid lipstick but evaporates into a stain, with a formula that’s designed to move seamlessly with your lips – reducing the chance of flaking or dryness.

We loved how slim and precise the applicator is, although the colour is highly pigmented so you might prefer to use your finger for more control and a subtler touch. There’s a bold range of shades to satisfy every taste, too, from classic reds and Barbie-core pinks, to midnight shades of indigo and blue.

Key details – Shade range: 21; Finish: Matte

Buy now from Sephora

7. Rimmel London Provocalips: Best long-lasting lipstick for shine

Price: £9.49 | Buy now from Boots



When you don’t have bucketloads to spend on lipstick, this oldie-but-goodie from Rimmel London is just as statement-worthy as any of the high-end picks on this list. It has a moisturising feel without being sticky, a high-impact pigment (we tested 550 Play With Fire) that delivers incredible shine, and decent staying power – alongside being available in a selection of 10 beautiful shades.

The double-ended design includes a deeply pigmented colour and precision applicator on one end and a clear topcoat on the other to lock in colour and add shine. It promises to be transfer-proof for up to 16 hours; and let’s just say, when a lipstick stays put through a three-course meal and drinks, you know it’s probably worth stockpiling…

Key details – Shade range: 10; Finish: Glossy

Buy now from Boots