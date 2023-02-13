Best eyebrow pomade 2023: Groomed brows in an instant

Brow trends have seen many of us encounter both ends of the spectrum, from Brook Shields bushy in the 80s, to Victoria Beckham Posh’s pencil thin in the 90s. Thankfully, these days it’s all about creating natural yet well-defined eyebrows that both accentuate your eyes and frame your face.

In the quest for the best possible eyebrows, a brow pomade is increasingly becoming the product of choice, especially if your natural hairs are somewhat lacking in thickness. A hybrid between the brow pencil and brow gel, a pomade arrives in a pocket-sized pot and is essentially a gel-like cream typically applied to arches using an angled brow brush.

Pomade is used to shape, sculpt and set the brows using hair-like strokes, and lasts all day. As well offering great versatility (many pomades can also be used as an eyeliner), since brow pomades are so highly pigmented, one teeny pot will likely last you years.

No matter your budget, whether you’re after a low maintenance formula for soft and natural-looking brows – or, at the opposite end, rainbow-bright brows ready for festival season – below you’ll find our pick of the best eyebrow pomades in 2023. First, read our buying guide on how you go about choosing the best eyebrow pomade for you.

READ NEXT: Our full roundup of the best eyebrow products

Best eyebrow pomade: At a glance

How to choose the best eyebrow pomade for you

Which eyebrow pomade is the best for me?

Eyebrow pomades are usually of a soft and creamy consistency, which makes it easy to quickly fill gaps in your brows for a sleek and high-definition finish. No matter the brand you opt for, most brow pomades will be pretty similar; but which you choose will depend on the look you’re trying to achieve.

In terms of application, products can be wildly different. Do you prefer to use an angled brush or spoolie to comb the product through brows? Then REFY’s cult-favourite pomade may be a great option, since it arrives with both the angled brush and pomade in one travel-friendly package.

For blondes or redheads, we recommend Glossier’s Boy Brown, since its shades are by far the most natural we’ve seen. If you’re after brightly hued party brows then KVD, too, offers a very generous shade range.

How do I apply eyebrow pomade?

One of the reasons brow pomade is so popular is because it’s easy and effortless to apply. Start by lightly coating your angled brush with product and then faintly outlining the bottom of your brow. Then, fill in brows with the pomade using tiny hair-like strokes; repeat until you’re happy with the results. Once you’ve reached this point, you may want to go through your brows with a clean spoolie to remove any excess product for a natural finish. Note: don’t overload your brush with too much product; build coverage gradually.

What features should I look for in an eyebrow pomade?

Considering one pot of pomade is likely to last some time, considering the following when making your choice:

Smudge proof – Most pomades are built to stay put, but it’s worth double-checking that the product is both transfer-proof and will last the day.

Most pomades are built to stay put, but it’s worth double-checking that the product is both transfer-proof and will last the day. Consistency – A smooth consistency that easily glides across your brows will create a flawless finish.

A smooth consistency that easily glides across your brows will create a flawless finish. Shade range – Those after medium to dark brown brows will find plenty of options, but blondes/redheads looking for a natural finish should consider brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Glossier and KVD, which offer a spectrum of colours.

READ NEXT: Lengthen and lift with the best eyelash curlers

The best eyebrow pomade to buy in 2023

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade: Best eyebrow pomade overall

Price: £19 | Buy now from Look Fantastic



Brand founder Anastasia Soare had struggled to find the “perfect formula” for flawless brows until she launched this hero product in 2014 and it fast-became a household favourite. The much-loved formula is both waterproof and buildable, and can be used to create any type of brow – from fluffy, natural-looking arches to super-defined, evening-look brows.

Drying matte, the Dipbrow pomade delivers a smudge-proof finish that will last all day. It isn’t the cheapest on this list, but the highly pigmented pot of colour will last for some time without drying out. You will have to purchase an angled brush for application, with Anastasia’s Beverly Hills Brush #7B recommended by the brand.

Available in an excellent range of 11 shades, including a natural blonde hue right up to granite black, this pot is pretty versatile, able to be applied as an eyeliner, too. All in all, this easy-to-apply pomade offers superb staying-power and makes your eyebrows look incredible.

Key details – Size: 4g; Shades: 11

Buy now from Look Fantastic

2. e.l.f. Lock On Liner & Brow Cream: Best eyebrow pomade on a budget

Price: £5 | Buy now from Superdrug



If you’re looking for a high-performance brow pomade on a budget, then the e.l.f. Lock On Liner & Brow Cream will save the day. With a little product going a very long way, this pomade’s smooth, jelly-like consistency will last all day long. In fact, it won’t smudge or budge right up until you remove it at your evening cleanse.

Designed to be an eyeliner as well as a pomade, it delivers more bang for your buck, while saving you space in your makeup bag, too. However, like the Anastasia Beverly Hills product above, you’ll need to purchase an angled brush for application separately.

It received rave reviews online, but some were disappointed by the lack of shades on offer (there are only three) and found that the Medium Brown colour was a little on the darker side. As with all e.l.f. cosmetics, the pomade is cruelty-free and vegan.

Key details – Size: 5.5g; Shades: 3

Buy now from Superdrug

3. REFY Brow Pomade: Best eyebrow pomade for on-the-go

Price: £14 | Buy now from Selfridges



If you’re looking for a kit that includes brow pomade and an angled brush all in one handy package, you’ll love this brow pomade from REFY. Part of a three-step brow process coined by founder and Instagram star, Jess Hunt, the pomade promises to add depth and shade to your brows, while filling in any gaps.

The brow products from REFY are so game-changing, the brand has become a household beauty name, with everyone from Bella Hadid to Molly-Mae Hague swearing by this buildable pomade.

Available in Light, Medium and Dark shades, each colour is buildable. It’s quite pricey for 1.5g in a pot, but it’s nevertheless a great product that will see you achieve swoon-worthy brows.

Key details – Size: 1.5g; Shades: 3

Buy now from Selfridges

4. Maybelline Tattoo Studio Brow Pomade: Best eyebrow pomade for lasting all day

Price: £10 | Buy now from Lookfantastic



All the brow pomades included in this list are long-lasting, but this best-seller from Maybelline really does pull ahead of them all. Easy-to-apply, this waterproof formula is designed to be smudge-proof for an impressive 24 hours – perfect for long days followed by nights out.

The brow pomade comes complete with a dual-sided angle brush for application. Despite arriving in just two shades, Maybelline reckons the pomade is created to perfectly match the natural colour of brows and is completely buildable.

Customers have likened Tattoo Studio Brow Pomade to its pricey counterparts in terms of its smooth and creamy consistency and staying power. And with that angled brush included, this pomade is purse-friendly, too.

Key details – Size: 6g; Shades: 3

Buy now from Lookfantastic

5. KVD Beauty Super Pomade: Best eyebrow pomade for shade range

Price: £22 | Buy now from Boots



If you’re bored of the typical light brown to dark brown shades that most eyebrow pomades arrive in, you’ll be super-impressed by KVD Beauty’s generous offering of 15 hues. Ranging from “Daffodil” and “Scarlett” to “Bleach” (the latter is perfect for peroxide brows), there’s truly a product for every look you can dream up.

Number of shades aside, the product is pigment deep, delivering high-definition brows – and a little goes a long way. The pots don’t come with an angled applicator, although the brand suggests pairing the pomade with its #70 Pomade Brow Brush.

For use on brows, as well as for lining eyes and eyeshadow, this pomade delivers excellent value for money – and is perfect for those looking for hard-working, versatile products for their makeup bag.

Key details – Size: 5g; Shades: 15

Buy now from Boots

6. Glossier Boy Brow: Best eyebrow pomade with spoolie brush

Price: £15 | Buy now from Glossier



Glossier’s hit product Boy Brow is loved for its creamy wax formula that thickens and shapes brows in seconds – and promises that it absolutely won’t flake throughout the day. It’s a brow gel and pomade hybrid, arriving with a “mascara wand”-type applicator that you use to comb the product through the brows.

It’s perfect for on-the-go application, and for anyone who prefers a more low-maintenance brow routine. As well as achieving a brilliant finish, the formula contains moisturising ingredients such as oleic acid, soluble collagen and lecithin to improve the condition of your brows over time.

We also love that it comes in a diverse range of shades including, black, brown, auburn, blonde and a colourless clear gel. Customers felt that this hybrid gives a slightly more natural look compared to standard eyebrow pomade and raved that it was perfect for “no makeup days”.

Key details – Size: 3.12g; Shades: 5

Buy now from Glossier