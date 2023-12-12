Best full-coverage concealer 2024: Blur, cover and brighten from just £7

If on the other hand, you want your concealer to shape, contour and highlight the face (which has become a popular way of using full-coverage concealers more recently) you’ll need to vary the tone slightly. If you want to highlight or brighten dark circles under the eye, look for a shade lighter than your natural skin tone.

Finally, if you’re looking to use concealer to contour, you’ll need at least two shades deeper than your natural shade, depending on how striking you like your contour to be.

How do I know what shade of concealer is right for me?

Concealer plays a crucial role in any makeup routine, and if you choose a great one, it will conceal flaws and imperfections, cover blemishes and hide dark circles to achieve a flawless and even complexion. But to achieve this, you’ll need to choose the right shade.

To choose the right makeup shade for your skin, you’ll need to determine your tone. Is it dark, medium, light or fair? To do this, find a well-lit area, such as a window, and examine your jawline. This area is often used to test shades and will give you a good idea of which one to choose.

Next, you’ll want to look at your undertone, which is the hue beneath your skin. Unlike your skin tone, the undertone remains consistent, unaffected by sun exposure or skin conditions. Here, you’ll be looking to determine whether you need a cool, neutral or warm product.

Some people test their undertones by looking at which jewellery better complements their skin tone. Silver is said to suit cool undertones, while gold is better for warm undertones.

How we test full-coverage concealer

To find the best full-coverage concealers, we tested each product on clean, bare skin. Most concealers come with an applicator for ease of use. For each application and concealer, we placed three spots of concealer under the eye and covered any blemishes or imperfections.

