Best liquid highlighters in 2024: Elevate your makeup looks from £8

If you’re looking to add natural radiance to your skin then the best liquid highlighters are worth a punt. Whether you’re looking to accentuate features such as cheekbones and eyes, or combine with contouring products to sculpt your face, highlighting wands, drops and illuminating liquids will do the job.

No matter your skin type, naturally oily or dry, a highlighter can deliver a glow to skin that no other makeup product can match. You can also use them sparingly or layered to achieve your desired look. And with price tags that won’t break the bank, a liquid highlighter is well worth adding to your makeup bag.

Below, you’ll find our tried-and-tested pick of the top-rated liquid highlighters on the market. We’ve put them through their paces so you can make the right choice. Before you dive in, read our guide on the things to consider when looking to buy the best highlighter for you.