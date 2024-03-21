How to fix a squeaky bed: Silence noisy bed frames and mattresses with these top tips

Why is my mattress squeaking?

If you’ve checked your bed frame’s fixings, and everything appears to be together as it should be, then the culprit could be your mattress. In this case, it won’t be such a simple fix.

If your mattress is a pocket-sprung model, a dodgy spring is probably the root of the problem. While it might be possible to fix it, it will be a job for a skilled upholsterer. As such, the most cost-effective solution might be to replace the mattress altogether.

How to fix a squeaking bed

Before you rush straight out to buy either a replacement bed frame or mattress, first establish the cause: frame or mattress? If the frame is to blame, there are a number of steps you can take to silence the squeak.

1. Tighten nuts and bolts – The most common cause of a squeaky frame is loose bolts and/or screws. Work your way around the frame, checking all fixings and tightening those that aren’t completely locked out.

2. Lubricate metal parts – If that doesn’t stop the squeaking, lubrication should be your next port of call. Locate any parts where metal could potentially be rubbing on metal and apply a few drops of oil. Pay particular attention to joints, since these are the areas most prone to developing creaks and squeaks.

3. Add some padding – It’s possible that neither of the solutions above will fix your problem. If this is the case, it’s likely that the squeaking might be the result of friction between the bed frame and one of the surfaces with which it has contact. This could be friction against the mattress itself, the floor or potentially, a wall.

To fix it, place some padding between the two surfaces. Furniture pads can be bought From Amazon for not much money, and you can simply stick them straight onto the feet of the bed or onto any parts of the frame that are coming into contact with a wall. To dampen friction between the mattress and frame, use old towels, T-shirts or socks placed between the two surfaces.

If the mattress is responsible for the squeaking and creaking noises, then it’s time to upgrade; check out our suggestions below.

