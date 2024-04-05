Why does my bed creak when I move?

A bed that creaks when you move can be a source of nightly annoyance at best, and a sign that your mattress could be on its last legs at worst. Creaks and squeaks from problem parts can keep you awake at night, broadcast your bedtime activities (*ahem*) to family members and neighbours and stop you from getting the rest you need to be at your best.

Ultimately, the goal should be to fix your squeaky bed, which could mean anything from tightening a few bolts to forking out for a new mattress. You may need to invest in one of the best mattresses for reasons unrelated to squawking, however. But, before we get to that point, you’ll need to establish why your bed is creaking in the first place.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why is my bed frame creaking?

If it’s the bed frame itself that’s making the creaking noises, the good news is that it’s most likely a very simple fix. Chances are, a loose bolt or two is responsible, so your first step should be going around the frame and making sure everything is tightened up.

If there’s still creaking, the next step should be to apply lubrication. Use it on any joining surfaces – particularly corner joints – and anywhere there could potentially be metal rubbing on metal.

Hopefully, the creaking has abated by this point but, if it hasn’t, it’s likely due to friction caused by the frame rubbing against something – most likely a wall or the floor. If that’s the case, you can purchase adhesive furniture pads cheaply from Amazon or most good hardware shops. Simply pop them on the feet of the bed and make sure the bed isn’t directly touching any walls and, hopefully, that should be the problem solved.

