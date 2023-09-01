Best roaming SIM only deals 2023: Save money when heading overseas this September
We've collected all of the best roaming SIM-only deals in one place, whether you're off on holiday or travelling for work
The best roaming SIM only deals let you use your data allowance as if you were at home when you’re in an EU country or further afield. However, the rules have completely changed since Brexit, with mobile networks now charging varying amounts to access your call, text and data plans in different countries. That’s where Expert Reviews comes in.
To help you find the roaming SIM only deal that closest fits your travelling needs, we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the SIM boffins at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after comparing them against the competition.
1. The best roaming SIM only for Europe
This Smarty roaming SIM only deal represents insanely good value for money if you’re jetting off a European trip: you can currently pick up 100GB of 5G data for just £12/mth on a rolling monthly contract. However, just make sure to be quick because this offer from our favourite mobile network overall won’t be around for long.
View deal at Smarty
2. The best roaming SIM only deal for further afield
Although it can’t quite match Smarty’s sheer quality, this Three deal is superb value for money if you’re heading further afield and are happy to pay the network’s daily charge: 120GB of 5G data for £16/mth on a two-year deal.
View deal at Three
How do we seek out the best roaming SIM only deals for you? At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of thought into the offers we recommend and always want to get the most for your money. We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.