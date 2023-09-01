Giffgaff deals 2023: Pick up GORGEOUS discounts on SIM plans this September
Searching for the Giffgaff deals that will save you BIG money and nab you extras? You're in the right place
These Giffgaff deals will appeal if you’re after a simple plan that gets you a lot of bang for your buck and, a rarity nowadays, free roaming in the EU. What’s more, its customer service is amongst the best in the UK. But which offer should you pick?
To help you find the Giffgaff deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the SIM aficionados at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after comparing them to the competition and working out their overall costs.
1. The best Giffgaff deal overall
This is our pick of the Giffgaff deals at the moment: if you’re after a cost-effective tariff and don’t need reams of data, the service provider is offering 26GB of 5G data for a very decent £12/mth on a one-month rolling plan. That’s an outstanding offer, but get in there as soon as possible because it might not be around for long!
2. The best Giffgaff deal on a budget
Should you want to spend as little of your hard-earned cash as possible, this Giffgaff deal might be for you. By parting with £8/mth, you’ll receive 5GB of 5G data on a rolling month-to-month contract. That’s a top-tier offer for those that are both budget-minded and don’t use all that much data.
3. The best Giffgaff deal with plenty of data
Should you guzzle much more data than 26GB per month, this massive data package deal by Giffgaff might be perfect: you can now get a humongous 120GB of 5G data for only £20/mth on an 18-month contract. With that kind of package, you won’t ever have to worry about hitting your data limit.
Why should you go with the mobile provider?
Giffgaff is an old hand when it comes to low-cost, no-contract monthly plans. Its no-commitment SIM tariffs are great value and things only get better as you climb up the data allowance ladder. All Giffgaff deals include EU roaming (by no means a given nowadays) and unlimited UK calls and texts, while also coming free of any contracts. It’s just a shame for Giffgaff that it now faces stiff opposition in the form of Smarty and iD Mobile.
As Giffgaff runs on top of O2’s network, you’re not going to get best-in-class performance everywhere, but its 4G speeds are still solid in most areas and O2 posted impressive 5G results in the latest RootMetrics research.
What’s more, Giffgaff achieved decent results in last year’s Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards, and had some of the best scores in Ofcom’s 2022 mobile customer service report. If you want to save money on your monthly bill, the Giffgaff deals above are an excellent starting point.
So how exactly do we sniff out the best Giffgaff deals for you? At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of thought into the offers we recommend and always want to get the most for your money. We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by following this link.