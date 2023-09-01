Giffgaff deals 2023: Pick up GORGEOUS discounts on SIM plans this September

These Giffgaff deals will appeal if you’re after a simple plan that gets you a lot of bang for your buck and, a rarity nowadays, free roaming in the EU. What’s more, its customer service is amongst the best in the UK. But which offer should you pick?

To help you find the Giffgaff deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the SIM aficionados at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after comparing them to the competition and working out their overall costs.