O2 SIM only deals 2023: Pick up an OUTSTANDING offer this September
This is your one-stop shop for the BIGGEST O2 SIM only deals this September – we've collected them all below
O2 SIM only deals have a well-earned reputation for bagging you plenty of data for less, along with the ability to roam abroad at no extra cost. What’s more, the mobile network is also reliable and offers decent customer service. But which one should you go for?
To help you find the O2 SIM only deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below into two categories: the best overall and the best on a budget. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the SIM aficionados at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend.
1. The best O2 SIM only deal overall
This is our pick of the O2 SIM only deals at the moment: if you get in there as soon as possible, you can scoop 125GB of data for £20/mth on a two-year plan. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll get three free months of Apple Music and be able to use up to 25GB of your allowance in the EU at no extra cost. Just get in there quickly while this outstanding offer lasts!
View deal at O2
2. The best O2 SIM only deal on a budget
If you know that you definitely won’t need the 125GB of the deal above, you can bag a hefty saving by going for O2’s two-year 30GB for £16/mth offer. If you mostly use your phone to listen to music, game and browse on your commute, that should be enough.
View deal at O2
3. The best O2 SIM-only deal with unlimited data
Unlimited data means unlimited flexibility for streaming and browsing on the go, and this SIM from O2 gets you unlimited data, texts and calls for £28/mth on a 24-month contract. It’s not the cheapest plan available, but it’s a great plan to consider if you’re dead-set on unlimited data.
View deal at O2
Why should you go for one of these O2 SIM only deals?
In our latest review of O2, we praised its attention-grabbing extras, free roaming in the EU (which is by no means a given), decent customer service and reliability. So why did we only give it three stars out of a possible five?
Our main concern was about value for money, especially with Smarty and iD Mobile offering such cost-effective tariffs nowadays. Still, the situation is improving and many of the plans above are the same price, or even cheaper, than the competition.
So how do we find the best O2 SIM only deals for you? At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of thought into the offers we recommend and always want to get the most for your money. We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.