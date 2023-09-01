O2 SIM only deals 2023: Pick up an OUTSTANDING offer this September

O2 SIM only deals have a well-earned reputation for bagging you plenty of data for less, along with the ability to roam abroad at no extra cost. What’s more, the mobile network is also reliable and offers decent customer service. But which one should you go for?

To help you find the O2 SIM only deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below into two categories: the best overall and the best on a budget. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the SIM aficionados at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend.