Lebara SIM only deals 2023: EXCELLENT value when home and away

Lebara SIM only deals deserve to be better known. The mobile network, which picked up four stars out of five in our most recent review, is reliable and affordable, while also offering plenty of attention-grabbing tariffs if you’re heading on holiday or abroad to see family.
To help you find the Lebara SIM only deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the SIM sommeliers at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after totting up the overall costs and sizing them up against the opposition.
1. The BEST Lebara SIM only deal
This is our pick of the Lebara SIM only deals at the moment: if you get in there as soon as possible, you can nab unlimited 5G data for a very decent £25/mth on a one-month rolling plan. What’s more, you’ll also get free EU roaming and 100 minutes to 42 countries around the world. Phew!
2. The CHEAPEST Lebara SIM only deal
If you’re looking to save without commitment, this cracking Lebara SIM only deal offers 5GB of 5G data with unlimited calls and texts in the UK for only £4.50 on a 30-day rolling plan. In addition, you’ll also get free EU roaming and 100 minutes to 42 countries around the world, including India, the US and Australia.
