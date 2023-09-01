Expert Reviews

Asda SIM only deals 2023: Scoop up SUPER one-month plans this September

The supermarket's reputation for low prices extends to the BARGAIN Asda SIM only deals below

Just like the discounts in its bricks and mortar shops, these Asda SIM only deals are designed to save you as much money as possible. Although we haven’t reviewed the Vodafone-hosted mobile network in detail yet, it’s very difficult to not be impressed by the sheer bang for your buck these offers promise.

To help you find the Asda SIM only deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the SIM boffins at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after comparing them against the competition.

Save on Asda's AMAZING sim-only deals

Don’t like commitment? This rolling, month-by-month free 50GB data deal from Asda is not one to miss. Right now you can pick up a whopping 50GB of 5G data, with free EU roaming up to 5GB, as well as unlimited minutes and texts for just £20/mth.



1. The BEST Asda SIM only deal overall

If you’re keeping a firm hand on your finances at the moment, this is the Asda SIM only deal for you: 24GB of 5G-enabled data for just £10/mth on a rolling, one-month plan. Usually, you’ll only get 12GB for the same amount of cash making this an outstanding offer that you should snap up as soon as possible.



2. The best Asda SIM only deal with UNLIMITED data

If you don’t want to have monitor or limit your usage, then this Asda SIM only deal will suit you best: unlimited 5g-enabled data, as well as unlimited calls and texts for only £20/mth on a one-month rolling plan. Not only is this one of the cheaper unlimited offers out there, it’s also one of the most flexible, thanks to Asda’s rolling short-term contracts.



So how do we sniff out the best Asda SIM only deals for you? At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of thought into the offers we recommend and always want to get the most for your money. We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.

