Asda SIM only deals 2023: Scoop up SUPER one-month plans this September
The supermarket's reputation for low prices extends to the BARGAIN Asda SIM only deals below
Just like the discounts in its bricks and mortar shops, these Asda SIM only deals are designed to save you as much money as possible. Although we haven’t reviewed the Vodafone-hosted mobile network in detail yet, it’s very difficult to not be impressed by the sheer bang for your buck these offers promise.
To help you find the Asda SIM only deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the SIM boffins at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after comparing them against the competition.
1. The BEST Asda SIM only deal overall
If you’re keeping a firm hand on your finances at the moment, this is the Asda SIM only deal for you: 24GB of 5G-enabled data for just £10/mth on a rolling, one-month plan. Usually, you’ll only get 12GB for the same amount of cash making this an outstanding offer that you should snap up as soon as possible.
View deal at Asda
2. The best Asda SIM only deal with UNLIMITED data
If you don’t want to have monitor or limit your usage, then this Asda SIM only deal will suit you best: unlimited 5g-enabled data, as well as unlimited calls and texts for only £20/mth on a one-month rolling plan. Not only is this one of the cheaper unlimited offers out there, it’s also one of the most flexible, thanks to Asda’s rolling short-term contracts.