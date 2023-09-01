Asda SIM only deals 2023: Scoop up SUPER one-month plans this September

Just like the discounts in its bricks and mortar shops, these Asda SIM only deals are designed to save you as much money as possible. Although we haven’t reviewed the Vodafone-hosted mobile network in detail yet, it’s very difficult to not be impressed by the sheer bang for your buck these offers promise.

To help you find the Asda SIM only deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather the offers that the SIM boffins at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after comparing them against the competition.

READ NEXT: The best SIM only deals this month