Smarty SIM only deals 2023: Bag a FIVE-STAR bargain this September
These Smarty SIM only deals deliver bags of reliable data from the best mobile network in the UK
It’s fair to say that we love Smarty SIM only deals here at Expert Reviews. Not only is it our favourite mobile network in the UK, scooping five stars out of five in our in-depth review, but the company regularly serves up eye-boggling price reductions. If you’re in the market for a new SIM, Smarty should be your first port of call.
To help you find the Smarty SIM only deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best into categories below. It isn’t an exhaustive list, but rather a trio of offers that the SIM aficionados at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend.
1. The best Smarty SIM only deal overall
This Smarty SIM only deal represents insanely good value for money: you can currently pick up 100GB of 5G data for just £12/mth on a rolling monthly contract. You can also take some of that data with you across Europe, with 12GB included for you to use when travelling across the continent. However, get in there as soon as possible because this offer from our favourite mobile network overall won’t be around for long.
2. The best Smarty SIM only deal on a budget
If you know that you definitely won’t need as much data as the deal above are serving up, Smarty has you covered with its 5GB for £6/mth plan, which should be enough if you only really browse or listen to the occasional song on your smartphone. You’ll be able to use your whole allowance when abroad too, should you be able to withhold your data splurging before an upcoming holiday.
Why should you choose one of these Smarty SIM only deals?
Smarty posted very impressive results in the latest Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards, bagging the coveted Overall Winner award. It’s a mobile virtual network operated by the same firm behind Three, with its SIM-only deals giving you lots of data at low prices. Even its big-data plans won’t break the bank, as you can see in the roundup of the deals above.
In the survey that formed the basis of our awards, over 92% of users said they would recommend Smarty to friends or family, while more than 81% of users were satisfied with its customer service and it had some of the best scores for reliability.
Three’s network delivers strong 4G performance and some of the fastest 5G speeds, with RootMetrics’ testing putting its median 5G download speed at nearly 200Mbits/sec. 5G coverage is also improving, with Three one of only two networks to reach over half the UK population.
How do we track down the finest Smarty SIM only deals for you? At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of thought into the offers we recommend and always want to get the most for your money. We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by following this link.